Carrie Underwood Nearly Passed on Her ‘Massive’ Ballgown for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are all about the music, but on the red carpet, it’s all about fashion. On April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, country music phenomenon Carrie Underwood did not disappoint. The American Idol winner brought out the bling on stage and the red carpet, winning her eighth Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album with My Savior.

Underwood was positively radiant as she and her husband, Mike Fisher, posed for photos ahead of the event. He looked dashing in a form-fitting black tuxedo. She sparkled in a stunning ball gown with a skirt so massive that she almost turned it down.

Carrie Underwood wore a ‘massive’ golden ball gown to the 2022 Grammy Awards

Carrie Underwood at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

ET‘s Nischelle Turner pointed out the two dominant colors of the evening, pink and gold. Saweetie turned up the heat in a two-piece hot pink gown with matching opera gloves designed by Valentino. Like Underwood, country music sensation Mickey Guyton also wore shades of gold. Her short, sassy number by Ashish featured layer upon layer of metallic ombre fringe.

As reported by People, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher opted for more traditional formalwear. Both chose Dolce and Gabbana for their big night, and Underwood shone like a gem in a gown fit for a Disney princess. Offering a classically flattering silhouette, it featured a sweetheart bodice covered in crystals matching her glossy blonde hair. The billowing golden skirt, fashioned from countless yards of ombre tulle, was gathered up in the front, displaying shimmering layers that cascaded to a flowing train. A cross-body sash tied at the shoulder gave the dress its decidedly regal vibe.

Underwood kept her jewelry and makeup simple, sporting elegant diamond drop earrings by De Beers, smokey eye makeup, and shimmering neutral lip color.

Underwood had almost ‘written off’ her 2022 Grammy Awards ball gown

Picking the right look for an event that will be seen by millions of people is an exciting, if not daunting, affair. Carrie Underwood revealed why she chose her now-famous gown when she sat down to discuss life and her new album with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman.

“Trying on dresses and things like that for various red carpets and things of that nature, it’s always fun but it’s stressful a little bit, because, you know, you want to get it right,” Underwood said. “These photos live on for a very long time.”

Above all, Underwood wanted to wear a dress that made her feel good. “That’s probably more important than anything, … how it makes you feel,” she said.

The golden gown with its imposing skirt was one of the last dresses she tried on. “I’d kind of written that dress off a little bit,” Underwood recalled. “I’m like, ‘That’s massive. That’s a giant dress.'”

However, as soon as she put it on, she knew it was the one. “I was like, ‘Aw, this is it. This feels right.”

Carrie Underwood wore two more stunning dresses at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Backstage, Carrie Underwood stopped to chat with ET’s Kevin Frazier about her Grammy win and her fashion sense. “I’m a country girl and we love our wardrobe changes. And sparkle,” Underwood quipped with a smile.

Wearing her third look of the evening, a black crystal-studded mini dress also by Dolce and Gabbana, she admitted that it had been an emotional night. Not only did the project close to her heart earn her a Grammy, but she also premiered her new song “Ghost Story” live on stage. “I was very nervous,” she said, “but I’m very excited.”

For the haunting rendition of her new single, Underwood chose a purple satin ensemble featuring an asymmetric mini dress adorned with glittering strands of silver. Yahoo Entertainment credits its design to Affair. A gossamer cape and train added drama, soaring behind her in a theatrical breeze. Even as powerful as her performance was, it was her incredibly toned and muscular legs that, according to Frazier, “set the internet on fire.”

Underwood loves to work out, and it shows. She even has her own fitness app, Fit52. “I like feeling strong,” she said.

