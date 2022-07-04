Carrie Underwood Once Revealed the Reason She Doesn’t Buy Produce at Grocery Stores

When healthy-eater Carrie Underwood shops for produce, she doesn’t seek out the most frequented places. According to her, the food tastes better when certain things are done right, and she prefers to shop for fresh groceries in less prominent locations.

Read on to find out more about where Underwood likes to find her produce, why she feels good about patronizing those businesses, and what foods she buys at grocery stores. Also, discover some insight from her vegetable-heavy diet and “me-time” workouts, including how she prioritizes staying in shape.

Carrie Underwood strictly watches what she eats

In Underwood’s book, Find Your Path, she wrote about her eating and exercise habits, offering personal tips for building a healthy diet and workout plan. She doesn’t eat meat and calls herself a “wannabe vegan.”

First, she loads her meal plans with healthy ingredients — even her snacks are packed with veggies or protein. Her dinners might consist of roasted veggies, tofu, or vegetarian chicken.

Lucky for Underwood, she doesn’t have a sweet tooth to tempt her. But she keeps dark chocolate in case she gets a craving. And she told Women’s Health, “I do have my vice,” which is red wine. But it also has health benefits, as she noted: “It’s good for my heart, right?”

Carrie Underwood supports produce stands because ‘the food tastes better’, and she knows she’s helping people who ‘do things right’

Underwood told Country Living she “brakes for” local produce at stands because she prefers to buy fresh ingredients from them. She noted, “The food tastes better, and I know I’m supporting people who do things right.”

Similarly, she occasionally takes eggs from her chickens for egg-white scrambles in the morning. “I just love knowing where things come from,” she shared (per Women’s Health.)

But she does frequent grocery stores to pick up packaged stuff like vegetarian burritos. And she likes to take food everywhere, so supermarkets help her stay prepared to keep up with healthy habits when she’s performing.

Carrie Underwood uses exercise to produce a healthier ‘me time’

More than a country music icon, Underwood is a “super mom” of two and has plenty of work at home. But she said she rarely sits down for long and doesn’t always use her downtime for resting. And her workouts are a type of “me time,” her trainer, Eve Overland, told Shape.

“Working out and staying healthy is just a way of life for Carrie. It is who she is, what she does,” Overland explained. “[She] understands that staying strong, mobile, and conditioned is so important in all aspects of her life, on and off the stage.”

And it’s not just all to look good. Overland added, “Working out is self-care and her me time.”

Overland also detailed some of Underwood’s exercise secrets, revealing the country superstar does “supersets” of exercises like dumbbell squats, touchdowns, and log hops to stay in shape. And she uses standard equipment like Bosu balls, dumbbells, and weight plates in her workouts.

For anyone hoping to replicate Underwood’s workout plan, she and Overland have an intense 5-minute workout available on YouTube.

