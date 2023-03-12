Carrie Underwood Once Revealed Why She’s Not a Vegan: ‘Cheesy Things Are My Vice’

Carrie Underwood has been a vegetarian for years, but the singer has revealed why she couldn’t follow a vegan diet. Here’s what Underwood said of her love of cheese and how it relates to an unusual gift she once received.

Carrie Underwood reveals she can’t be vegan because cheese is her ‘vice’

Underwood has said she follows a strict vegetarian diet because she loves animals. She told Self that she is “95 percent vegan,” and only makes exceptions on special occasions, like having cake at a birthday party.

The American Idol winner, who is married to NHL player Mike Fisher, said she also refuses to cook meat for her husband. “I’m not a good meat cooker because I’m not a meat eater, so I will do all the veggies and all the sides,” Underwood said on the Rachael Ray Show (per Taste of Country). “And if he wants meat, he ‘gon have to make that himself.”

But the singer once revealed the true reason she couldn’t fully commit to a vegan diet. “I think cheesy things are my vice,” she told E! News in June 2022. “I try to indulge but be responsible at it. I don’t want to deprive myself of the thing I love the most but… I try to not overdo it.”

Carrie Underwood shared the vegetarian meals she eats while on tour

Underwood has shared what she eats in a typical day on her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

For her first meal, she usually has a plant-based breakfast bar. “They can be different flavors, but they’re raw, kind of nut butter based,” she said (per Us Magazine).

For lunch, she has a vegetarian alternative to tuna. “Lunches are maybe some ‘tu-no,’ not tuna because I don’t eat [meat],” Underwood explained. “I always eat [some] lupini beans. Hummus and veggies are always on the menu.”

And her evening meal consists of another food that wouldn’t work in a vegan diet: eggs. She’ll have two scrambled eggs and half an avocado before a concert. “It gets me through the show without feeling like I ate lots of food,” she explained.

The vegetarian singer was once given a sculpture of herself made of cheese

Underwood loves cheese so much that she was once given a sculpture of her face made entirely of the dairy product.

In June 2019, Underwood shared an Instagram photo of the cheese sculpture. The edible work of art was commissioned by Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum for the singer’s concert in Wisconsin.

“The @fiservforum outdid themselves tonight!” Underwood captioned her picture of the sculpture. “This is me…carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I’m speechless!!!” She added a cheese emoji and the hashtag #WheresTheWine.