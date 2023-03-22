Carrie Underwood Reveals the Country Music Stars She Would ‘Trust’ to ‘Look After’ Her Two Sons

Carrie Underwood shares two sons with her husband, Mike Fisher, but the former NHL player isn’t the only one the singer trusts to look after the kids while she’s on tour. Here’s which country music stars Underwood said she would let babysit her children and why.

Carrie Underwood said her ‘whole life changed’ after having her sons

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood married in 2010, and their first son, Isaiah, was born in February 2015. Their second child, Jacob, was born in January 2019.

Underwood said she had no idea how to balance family with her busy career once she had kids. “Our whole life has changed,” the American Idol winner told People. “I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is.’”

She and Fisher worked together to figure it out, and they make sure to spend plenty of time with the children. “But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise – that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family,” Underwood said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Carrie Underwood said she would trust these country music stars to look after her 2 sons

As far as who she trusts to look after Isaiah and Jacob, Carrie Underwood named a few country stars she would let babysit her sons.

“I was really lucky on our last tour to be out with just incredible ladies,” the singer told ET Canada in June 2022. “We had Maddie & Tae, and we had Runaway June, and they loved on my kiddos so much.”

She added that her oldest, in particular, was drawn to “pretty girls.” “Isaiah would always be on somebody’s lap, you know eating, cause he knew. He knew what he was doing. He’s like pretty girls? I’m there.”

Underwood gushed about her former tour mates: “They were so, so good to them, so, I would definitely trust any of those ladies to look after the boys, because they have.”

The country music star said she spent as much time as possible with her kids during the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour

Carrie Underwood said her oldest son was starting to figure out that his mom has an unusual job. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” she told Today in October 2022. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.’”

Although she has to be away from home a lot while touring, Underwood said she was making a special effort during the Denim & Rhinestones tour to be with family as much as possible.

“They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before,” said the singer. “If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day.”