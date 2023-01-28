Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She Is ‘Notorious’ for Taking so Much Time Between Concert Tours

Carrie Underwood is just about ready to kick off the second leg of her Denim and Rhinestones tour, and her fans are primed and ready. The six-month U.S. arena tour is the country singer’s first tour in three years. Considering how popular the Grammy-winning artist is, she could definitely stand to tour more if she wanted to. However, Underwood is actually intentional about putting a nice chunk of time in between her tours. But what’s her reasoning for this?

Carrie Underwood deliberately puts a lot of time between tours

It’s no secret that Underwood loves to perform. She has shared many times that it’s one of her favorite feelings. In an interview with TODAY, the “Last Name” singer explained what she loved most about being on tour. “I mean, the crowds,” Underwood responded. “I love to sing. When I’m on stage, I feel like I’m at home.”

But if Underwood feels at home on stage, why the long breaks between tours? Turns out it has everything to do with being meticulous. The American Idol alum wants to make sure that she is able to curate a uniquely memorable experience for her fans each and every time she hits the road. “I’m a little notorious for taking space between tours,” she explained. “I want everything to feel, you know, very special and very thoughtful in how we execute everything.” One goal that the singer has for each tour is to do something new. For example, for her Denim and Rhinestones tour, fans can expect pyrotechnics and to see her fly.

How the singer stays connected to her husband and kids when she’s on the road

Another reason that may be holding Underwood back from touring so much is her family. She and her husband, Mike Fisher, are parents to two young boys, Isaiah and Jacob. Underwood frequently flies home to visit her kids on the days she has off from tour. And when her boys are on break from school, they come to her. Still, it could prove challenging for Underwood to be away from her family more than she already is.

Underwood’s oldest son is starting to realize his mom is famous

But do Underwood’s kids know or understand just how famous their mom is? According to the “Before He Cheats” singer, her eldest is just now starting to make sense of her job. “I feel like Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” she explained. “He’ll go to school, and somebody will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

The singer has kept the gratitude she gained during her ‘American Idol’ days

Underwood’s life is certainly far from normal. However, she seems to be enjoying her career. Though her American Idol days are long behind her, she still has a similar mindset as she did back then. According to the singer, it’s important to treat everything like it could “all go away at any second.” It’s that mentality that makes Underwood “grateful” all these years later.