Carrie Underwood Surprises Tour Audience With Axl Rose Duet

Carrie Underwood recently completed her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and during the tour, Underwood surprised fans by having Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose join her onstage. This marked the second time Underwood and Rose put on a surprise performance for fans.

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose performed together

Underwood concluded the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on March 17. The singer performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 13.

During the LA performance, Underwood performed the Guns N’ Roses hit “Welcome To The Jungle.” The country singer then surprised fans by having Rose come out on stage.

“Los Angeles … I wanna hear you make some noise for Axl Rose,” Underwood said at the concert according to USA Today.

The two artists then performed the song “Jungle” together. After the concert, Underwood thanked Rose for joining her on the tour.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world…Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better! It’ll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!” Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose performed together at Stagecoach

Underwood headlined Stagecoach Festival in April 2022. Her headlining gig marked the first time she performed with Rose on stage.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Underwood revealed that she convinced Rose to join her at Stagecoach by sending him an email.

“I sent him an email and said, ‘We’re so close to you,’ and explained the why and what he meant to me. The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me. I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’ So I told him all that…and he came!” Underwood said.

She continued, “We had rehearsals and everything went very smoothly. It was easy for all of us to be around each other. Hopefully, he had a good time.”

Carrie Underwood is a fan of Guns N’ Roses

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Underwood shared that before performing with Rose at Stagecoach, she had actually attempted to perform with him numerous times.

“It was many years in the making. I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least. I had asked before if he would ever come sing, or if I could come to him somewhere. We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened but for various reasons it wasn’t the right time,” Underwood told Rolling Stone.

For Underwood, having Rose accept her invitation to perform at Stagecoach was a dream come true, and it is clear that Underwood’s heartfelt email left an impression on Rose.

Considering Rose decided to perform with Underwood again on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, it seems the admiration between the two artists is mutual.