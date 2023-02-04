Carrie Underwood’s Album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Was Shut Out of the 2023 Grammy Awards

Throughout her career, country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood has won eight Grammy Awards. Her most recent win occured at the 2022 Grammy Awards. While Underwood released a new album in 2022 called Denim & Rhinestones, the album did not receive any nominations at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

Carrie Underwood was not nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Underwood released Denim & Rhinestones on June 10, 2022. The tracking period for the 2023 Grammy Awards took place from Oct. 1, 2021, until Sept. 30, 2022, making Denim & Rhinestones eligible for nominations.

However, when the Recording Academy announced nominees in November 2022, Underwood’s album Denim & Rhinestones did not make the cut. The full list of country music nominees at the 2023 Grammy Awards can be viewed below.

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You – Revisited,” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song:

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris (Songwriters: Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, and Jimmy Robbins)

“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, and Robert Williford)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” Taylor Swift (Songwriters Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Willie Nelson (Songwriters: Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson (Songwriters: Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis)

Best Country Album:

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Carrie Underwood knows the Grammy Awards are competitive

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Underwood won Best Roots Gospel Album for her gospel album My Savior. She was also nominated for Best Country/Duo Group Performance for the song “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

In an interview with Stage Right Secrets before the 2022 award show took place, Underwood admitted she knows every year of the Grammy Awards is “stiff competition.”

“The thing that makes the Grammys and the nominations so special is that you’re being recognized by your peers. There’s a lot of really stiff competition in all the categories because it covers such a wide range of people. Even within a genre. It’s definitely an honor when you’re nominated,” Underwood said.

Carrie Underwood also thinks it is competitive to perform at the Grammy Awards

Typically, performers at the Grammy Awards are only nominated artists, with the exception of tribute stages or artists given the chance to debut new work. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Underwood performed her song “Ghost Story.”

Speaking with Stage Right Secrets, Underwood shared that performing at the Grammy Awards is competitive even if an artist is nominated.

“There are so many incredibly talented musical acts in so many different genres of music. Only a select few actually get to perform on the stage. Even if they’re nominated for multiple ones per night,” said Underwood.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.