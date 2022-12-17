Cast of ‘White Lotus Sicily’ Clarify What Happened off Camera Between Harper, Cameron, Ethan, and Daphne

It’s been nearly a week since the finale of The White Lotus Sicily aired, but people still have a lot of questions. For starters, did Harper (Aubrey Plaza) actually cheat on Ethan (Will Sharpe) with Cameron (Theo James)? Moreover, what did Ethan and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) do on the beach? Here’s what the stars of The White Lotus Sicily have said about their respective characters’ off-screen moments.

Meghann Fahy as Daphne, Theo James as Cameron, Aubrey Plaza as Harper, and Will Sharpe as Ethan | HBO

What happened between Daphne and Ethan on the beach?

According to Sharpe, that’s for viewers to decide. “That is open to interpretation,” the actor told Variety. “But I feel like whatever happened, in a literal sense, that moment between them is definitely a moment of connection. It’s a moment of intimacy.”

Daphne has a very strong sense of self. “Something about that, I think, affects Ethan,” Sharpe added. Whether or not he acted on that impact is for The White Lotus fans to determine.

Theo James thinks Cameron and Harper did more than kiss

There’s been a lot of debate about how far Cameron and Harper‘s alone time in the hotel room went. Some fans believe Harper’s story and think they shared a kiss, while others think the duo took it a step further. Still, some fans think Harper made the story up entirely just to rile Ethan up.

“I always read it as Harper says, pretty much,” James told Vulture. “In terms of what specifically happened, though, it was probably more than she let on by half. Maybe not the most extreme version of that scenario, but there was something else.”

James’ co-star Plaza agrees something more happened between Cameron and Harper. “Just a kiss?” she said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I think I grabbed a little more than that. What happened is — we did some stuff. And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting. And there was no penetration! I don’t know.”

Mike White says Cameron, Daphne, Harper, and Ethan got ‘somewhat of a happy ending’

Going into their Sicily trip, there’s some unresolved tension in Ethan and Harper’s marriage. He likes to have sex in the morning, she prefers the evening. Plus, she’s convinced he doesn’t find her attractive anymore based on the amount of porn he watches. And after seeing how all over each other Cameron and Daphne are, that tension increases. Harper and Ethan getting intimate with the people whose relationship they envy provides a sense of release.

“Did Ethan and Daphne have some kind of a dalliance on the island or whatever happened?” White Lotus creator Mike White said in HBO Max’s Unpacking featurette of the finale episode. “That allows [Ethan] to let go of the jealousy that has been brewing with him. It kind of brings back that first kind of sexual charge that happens in the beginning of relationships and sometimes fades away over time.”

While we didn’t get to see Ethan or Harper be unfaithful, it’s safe to assume they’re taking what White calls “just a small dash of what Cameron and Daphne have” and injecting it into their marriage to break the cycle they’re in. “It is somewhat of a happy ending, although there’s dark clouds on the horizon too,” White concluded.

