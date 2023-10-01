After a bevy of years filming MTV‘s hit Catfish: The TV Show, stars Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford have become packing aficionados. The team travels almost nonstop when filming the show and gave Showbiz Cheat Sheet some insight into what they pack – and what they cannot leave home without.

Schulman, who launched the 2010 Catfish documentary has essentially been on the road chasing leads for 13 years. While he has packing down to a science he admitted that the one thing he can’t leave home without takes up half of his carry-on bag.

Kamie Crawford and Nev Schulman | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I’ve got this down, it’s tight,” Schulman said. “I have an overhead carry-on. Half of which is completely occupied by the pillow that I bring with me that I love. You know, with all the hotels I’m sleeping in, at least I have to have a pillow that I like. And it’s like a foam contour pillow. So it fills a whole half of a suitcase. It’s not like a soft pillow.”

“So I only give myself one thin half of a suitcase, basically for four days on the road. And a third of that is occupied by a pair of running sneakers. My Under Armor running sneakers,” he added. “I usually have the pair of pants I’m wearing. And then one additional pair of pants.”

“I’ll alternate or I’ll wear one pair of pants for two days and then the other pants,” he continued. “And then some t-shirts, maybe a button down some underwear, and some socks.”

Kamie Crawford packs a ‘little more’ than Nev for ‘Catfish’ trips

Schulman may pack like George Clooney’s character in the film Up in the Air, but Crawford likes to pack as many options possible.

“Meanwhile, I carry either a medium or large-sized suitcase or both. Plus a carry-on,” she laughed. “One time I actually had to have my mom ship me a down jacket because where we were going was going be freezing cold. And I didn’t have a jacket. That’s what moms are for. So she sent me the jacket.”

Then there are two things that Crawford will never travel without. “My essential items like always, always, always have my massage gun for my back. They have a mini, it’s perfect,” she said. “And I always have a heating pad. Also for my back. So those are the two that never leave my bag. But then, of course, I have my full makeup bag, my full hair bag, my full toiletry bag because I do my own hair and makeup on the road. So I’ve got to look nice. Then I’ve got like five or six pairs of jeans, five or six top options, a jacket … Various shoe options. I like to have options. And then I have a whole jewelry box with like all of my things.”

Crawford always checks a bag and thus far (knock on wood) the airline hasn’t lost her luggage. But, she always backs up her plan with airtags on her luggage.

The well-traveled Catfish: The TV Show team returns to MTV on Tuesday, October 3rd at 8 PM ET/PT.