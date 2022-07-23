Celebrities Embrace Barbiecore, the Summer’s Biggest Fashion Trend

It looks like pop culture is taking some cues from an unlikely source: Barbie! From the runways to an upcoming movie, celebs everywhere are embracing “Barbiecore” fashion.

What is ‘Barbiecore?’

“Barbiecore” is pretty much what it sounds like: fashion that the famous doll would wear. Think hot pink, sparkles, blonde locks, and high heels. People are loving the fun, bright, statement-making style, and they aren’t the only ones! Celebrities everywhere are following the trend, rocking bright pink on the red carpets

What kicked the style trend off? Greta Gerwig, who directed Lady Bird and Little Women, is currently hard at work on her latest project: Barbie. The movie stars Margot Robbie as the titular toy, along with Ryan Gosling as Ken, and a host of other big names, like Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu.

Set pictures of Robbie and Gosling were snapped while they filmed on-location in California, and fans went wild over the neon rollerblading outfits the pair sported, as well as a hot pink cowgirl outfit on Robbie.

Celebs embrace Barbiecore, including Megan Fox, Anne Hathaway, and Florence Pugh

The Barbie look is spilling over into real life, with stars like Megan Fox, Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, and Kim Kardashian following the trend. Fox recently rocked the red carpet in a pink minidress, along with matching hair, for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly’s movie premiere.

The couple was matching as they walked the carpet for Life In Pink, a documentary about Kelly. He was also sporting a Barbiecore look, complete with a pink and blue shirt and hot pink hair.

In addition to their premiere looks, the couple rocked some Barbie pink outfits for the afterparty. Fox wore a hot pink crop top and skirt, matching heels, and a purse. Kelly was decked out in light pink from head to toe, wearing a sheer pink shirt and shiny pink pants.

Kardashian is also getting in on the trend. She recently posted a photo of herself decked out in Barbiecore pink from head to toe, laying on a pink satin bed. Pugh tried her hand at the style, too, looking stunning in a hot pink chiffon gown.

Hathaway’s look might be the closest to what Barbie would actually wear. Fans all over the world loved her sparkly, hot pink minidress, paired with a matching handbag and sky-high platform patent leather heels.

The high fashion brand that’s dressing stars in Barbie style

Gerwig’s Barbie movie might have kicked off the street-style version of Barbiecore, but one major fashion house should also get some credit.

Valentino’s Fall 2022 collection is entirely devoted to hot pink — Pugh and Hathaway’s outfits were from the line. According to Vogue, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli partnered with Pantone for the collection. Other celebrities are turning to Valentino for Barbiecore looks, too, including Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and Sebastian Stan.

Barbie is set to premiere next summer, so you have plenty of time to shop for the best Barbiecore look to rock while seeing the movie. It looks like, for the time being, we’re all going to be Barbie girls in a Barbie world!

