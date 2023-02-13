Celebrity Astrologer Says Meghan Markle Likely to Make ‘Impulsive Decisions’ While Prince Harry Is More Calculated: Are They Compatible?

A celebrity astrologer looked at whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are compatible, noting how their differences ultimately make them a “strong couple.” Meghan has a sign that’s tied to more “impulsive decisions,” while Harry is likely to calculate risks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compatible, based on their signs?

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman looked at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s compatibility. She called Meghan a “fiery Leo” while Harry is a Virgo who is more “logical” and will “calculate the risks and opportunities.”

“Harry and Meghan’s astrological signs are sensible Virgo for him and powerful Leo for her,” Honigman said. “Virgos accept people as they are, they don’t judge and don’t try to change the other person, so all signs are kind of compatible with Virgo.”

She continued, “If a Virgo loves you, they’ll gladly fit their lives around yours — as long as the numbers add up. This sheds a lot of light on the joint decisions of the Sussexes, since Meghan as the fiery Leo would make impulsive decisions, and Harry would calculate the risks and opportunities, and if he can see a logical reason to take a particular step, he’ll get on board.”

Harry and Meghan are a ‘strong couple,’ astrologer says

The astrologer also looked at how Harry and Meghan’s signs are compatible when it comes to parenting. Even though they have different perspectives, those differences will serve them well.

“Virgos make practical parents, valuing education and common sense, whereas Leo parents look to encourage and inspire the next generation,” Honigman explained. “Together they’re a strong couple that thrive on their differences, rather than worry.”

She pointed out a “fascinating feature of their astrological charts” and how it impacts their compatibility. “Many of Meghan and Harry’s planets are in consecutive signs,” Honigman noted. “Her Mercury, planet of communication is in Leo, and his is in Virgo. Her Venus, planet of love is in Virgo, and his is in Libra. Her Saturn, planet of karma is in Libra and his is in Scorpio.”

Honigman explained, “This makes them the ideal tag-team, because each of them is always learning something new from the other, and they’re both excited to show the other one how to do things their way.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are a case of ‘opposites attract’

Honigman also looked at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s compatibility and found that they don’t share common ground but are a case of “opposites attract.”

“William is a Cancer and Catherine is a Capricorn, and those signs are the perfect case of opposites attract,” the astrologer explained. “Cancer is loving and family-minded, and Capricorn is practical and focused. So when no one can find the keys to the patio door, Capricorn will do it, and when the kids want an extra bedtime story and cuddle, that’s the Cancerian’s job.”

She added, “There’s a lovely compatibility there.”