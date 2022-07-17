Celebrity News Roundup: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Adam Scott, and More

A lot has happened in the celebrity world. Babies were born, old shows have been given new life, and new characters are being introduced to your favorite movie franchises. Here’s what happened in the past week.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their second baby

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now a family of four. Representatives for Jonas and Turner told People magazine about the birth of their second child. The couple was eager to let the everyone know they had a girl. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the representatives told the publication.

Turner announced she was expecting her second child during an interview with Elle UK. She spoke to the publication about how meaningful motherhood is to her.

“It’s what life is about for me–raising the next generation,” Turner tells Elle. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

‘Criminal Minds’ gets 10-episode order at Paramount+

According to TV Line, Paramount+ ordered 10 episodes of Criminal Minds. The publication says Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, and Kirsten Vangsness will return. However, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not reprise their roles.

Paramount+ recently unveiled what Criminal Minds Season 16 will look like. The first couple of episodes will focus on the team’s efforts to contain their “greatest threat yet.” It looks like will the Behavioral Analysis Unit has their work cut out for them.

The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers,” says CBS in a statement. “Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Adam Scott joins Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’

Adam Scott is the latest addition to the Marvel film Madame Web, reports Deadline. This new project comes right after his Emmy nomination for Severance. (Find out how much Brie Larson made for Captain Marvel.)

The Madame Web cast contains a group of talented actors. In addition to Scott, Deadline says the film will also feature Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, and Sydney Sweeney.

