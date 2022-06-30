Celine Dion’s Former Florida Home Doesn’t Just Have a Pool — It’s Basically a Water Park

Celine Dion doesn’t require an introduction. The music icon has won many awards and accolades in her 40-year singing career. With such an impressive resume, it’s only fitting that Dion has an impressive mansion to enjoy with her family.

While many expect celebrities to live in luxurious houses, Dion’s past and current real estate choices top the list. From owning a private island in Quebec to her Florida home with a resort-style water park in the backyard, the successful singer lives in style and luxury.

Celine Dion’s luxurious Florida home

Spanning over 20,000 square feet, the superstar’s previous home in Jupiter Island, Florida has unbelievable features. SCMP reports that Dion sold the house in 2017 for $28 million. But the Bahamian-inspired mansion is definitely what one would imagine a celebrity’s house to look like.

While the home features many luxurious options, the one highlight is the pool — or should we say water park. That’s right, Dion basically had a water park in her backyard. The impressive pool system requires 500,000 gallons of water to operate the two swimming pools, two water slides, cannons, tree house, and lazy river.

Dion sold her luxurious Florida home with a private water park in 2017. But she did not give up luxurious features and impressive resort-worthy water features in her Las Vegas living.

According to The Things, Dion’s Henderson, Nevada, home is complete with a massive swimming pool and several other customizations for her family. However, grossing nearly half a million dollars per show in her early “A New Day’ residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, the cost of upgrading to the most luxurious features were never an issue for the “My Heart Will Go On” singer.

Dion’s impressive net worth affords her amenity-packed homes

Celine Dion’s former house in Florida | PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

From her long-running Las Vegas show to sold-out stadiums and record-breaking record sales, Dion has accumulated a large fortune. In 2022, Forbes reports Dion’s net worth as $470 million. The 54-year world-renowned singer can afford luxurious home purchases and upgrades imaginable, including a $2 million humidifier for her skin.

Dion deserves to enjoy the fortune she’s built over the years as she sees fit. However, she also actively shares her wealth through her philanthropic nature, supporting many charitable organizations around the globe.

While much of Dion’s net worth is due to her musical talents and influence on pop music, her business endeavors add to the total.

She and her late husband owned Les Productions Feeling Inc. In 2003, she signed a deal with Coty, Inc. for Celine Dion Parfums. The stylish pop star also dove into the fashion world with a personal handbag and accessories collection and the release of her kid’s clothing line in 2018.

Fans anxiously await Celine Dion’s return

‼️CELINE DION RESCHEDULES 2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES TO 2023 ‼️



For more details ?? https://t.co/5bgLwHhj5w pic.twitter.com/mj1pwRUfF4 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 29, 2022

While she has a desire to return to performing for her adoring fans, Dion continues to postpone her tour dates. First, COVID-19 forced the “Because You Loved Me” singer to pause and eventually cancel any remaining North American dates of her Courage world tour.

Then, the 54-year-old canceled her Las Vegas residency shows for 2021 and 2022. Now, she again postponed the European leg of her world tour until 2023 due to health concerns.

The five-time Grammy Award winner apologized to fans for her delay in returning to the stage. She wants to ensure she is in “top shape” before performing.

