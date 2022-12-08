Celine Dion: Will She Be Able to Sing Again After Devastating Health Diagnosis?

Céline Dion shocked the entertainment industry when she revealed shocking news about her health. Dion has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms. Stiff Person Syndrome can affect everyday movement and results from an autoimmune response in the brain and spinal cord. In her message, Dion spoke openly about her health diagnosis and future prognosis. However, will she be able to sing and tour again? Here’s what she revealed.

Celine Dion | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Per The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Stiff Person Syndrome Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. SPS causes fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.

The site revealed that scientists don’t yet understand what causes SPS. However, research indicates the syndrome results from an autoimmune response in the brain and spinal cord. SPS is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia.

The institute reported that the symptoms are usually well-controlled with appropriate medical treatment.

In an emotional video, Celine Dion revealed if she will ever sing again

On Instagram, Dion discussed her current health struggles. The 54-year-old superstar singer held back tears as she spoke.

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book,” Dion began in her Instagram video. “I wasn’t ready to say anything, but I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. It’s been difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything I’ve been going through.”

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” she said in her video. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this has been causing all of the spasms I’ve been having.”

But, she continued, “unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today that this means that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

The singer spoke of her future

Celine Dion | Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Dion discussed her future prognosis in the video. “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better,” Dion said. She adds her sons René-Charles, 21, and 12-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, who she shares with her late husband René Angélil, give her hope.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle,” Dion’s statement continued.

Subsequently, Dion rescheduled her Spring 2023 shows to 2024. Eight of her summer 2023 shows, previously scheduled from May 31 to July 17, 2023, have been canceled outright.

However, the beloved entertainer is not giving up hope on being able to perform again. “All I know is singing,” she said. “It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”

RELATED: Celine Dion ‘Heartbroken’ After Medical Crisis Causes Vegas Show Cancellation