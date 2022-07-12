Is Chad Duell Leaving ‘General Hospital’? The Actor’s Absence Explained

Chad Duell is a famous actor on General Hospital. Since 2010, he’s played the role of Michael Corinthos, a prominent character on the ABC soap opera. Duell’s work has landed him three Daytime Emmy nominations for Younger Actor and a 2015 win for Supporting Actor. However, Duell’s been absent from the show recently, sparking speculation he might be leaving.

General Hospital star Chad Duell I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Is Chad Duell leaving ‘General Hospital’?

General Hospital fans have become accustomed to Duell as Michael. As the son of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and stepson of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), he’s an integral part of the series. No matter if fans love or hate his character, Duell puts on remarkable performances in any storyline.

However, Duell’s been absent the past month, resulting in a temporary recast with Robert Adamson. Naturally, this caused concern for fans who believed Duell had left. However, viewers shouldn’t get too upset.

According to Soaps.com, Duell’s absence is because of COVID-related issues. The actor promised he’d be back on set soon and praised his replacement’s work as “great.”

Michael and Willow have no idea how bad Carly's situation has gotten. Do they dare try and lift her spirits with their good news?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen @rgala pic.twitter.com/3iHhbKLPYz — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 11, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Fans Celebrate Carly and Michael’s Downfall

Who is the new Michael Corinthos on ‘General Hospital’?

Adamson’s been filling in at General Hospital while Duell was out. While many fans prefer Duell in the role, others praise Adamson’s performances. If Adamson looks familiar to viewers, it’s because he was on another soap opera.

Adamson portrayed Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless from October 2012 to September 2020. As the son of Nick and Sharon Newman (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Newman), Noah was a legacy character. Although many actors have played the role, fans loved Adamson’s work the best.

Fans are excited to see Adamson back on TV, even though his new soap opera role is temporary.

Robert Adamson stepped in for Chad Duell earlier this season too

Adamson made his first appearance as Michael on General Hospital on June 1, 2022. The actor came aboard when Michael was involved in a custody storyline with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Adamson did Duell’s role justice as Michael tried to banish Nina from Wiley Corinthos’ (Viron Weaver) life.

Michael's life is about to change forever. How will he react to news of Willow's pregnancy?

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/nrs4aog4pb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 30, 2022

But that wouldn’t be the last time Adamson filled in for Duell. The actors continued to switch out the role during June. Adamson’s most recent appearance came on the July 11, 2022, episode. In the episode, Michael and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) shared their baby news with his family.

While fans have enjoyed Adamson’s work, Duell is returning permanently to the role. Michael will be front and center in a massive storyline with Willow’s illness and maternity reveal.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Fans Think Willow Deserves Better Than Michael