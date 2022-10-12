‘Chainsaw Man’: 3 Burning Questions We Have After the Anime’s Premiere

Chainsaw Man has landed on Crunchyroll and Hulu, and the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series is already sparking conversations online. From its movie references to its bloody action, viewers are completely engaged in this much-anticipated new anime. Of course, the Chainsaw Man premiere raises plenty of questions heading into the rest of the season. In particular, we’d like these three answered as Denji’s story continues.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Chainsaw Man Episode 1, “Dog & Chainsaw.”]

1. Who is the mysterious Devil Hunter who claims Denji in ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 1?

Makima in ‘Chainsaw Man’ | Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

The ending of Chainsaw Man Episode 1 sees a mysterious Devil Hunter laying claim to Denji, but the premiere doesn’t tell us much about who this character is. In fact, we don’t even get a name for her — though those who have read Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga know she’s called Makima.

Makima tells Denji that he has two choices: she can kill him on the spot or she can keep him. Naturally, he goes with the latter option. It’s unclear what that means for him, but hopefully, Chainsaw Man Episode 2 will elaborate on what their relationship will be.

2. Is Pochita gone for good, or can Denji communicate with him beyond the ‘Chainsaw Man’ premiere?

Pochita gives Denji his heart during the Chainsaw Man premiere, and it seems that’s the end of the adorable Chainsaw Dog. However, if part of him lives inside of Denji, it’s possible we’ll see him again, just not in a physical form.

Denji and Pochita share some final words before Denji returns from the dead, but it’s unclear if this is a one-time thing. Pochita’s relationship with Chainsaw Man‘s lead looks to play an important role in the anime. And that leaves us wondering if he’ll share some sort of mental connection with the main character even after giving his life for him.

Only time will tell if Pochita gets more time to shine, but we hope we haven’t seen the last of him. It’s not every day you’re introduced to a Chainsaw Dog — much less one this loyal and likable.

3. Will the Yakuza retaliate during future episodes of ‘Chainsaw Man’?

After merging with Pochita, Denji concludes the Chainsaw Man premiere by massacring the men who betrayed him. That includes his boss and his lackeys, all of whom were part of the Yakuza. And we have to wonder if other members of the organization will relaliate once they discover what’s happened.

Chainsaw Man has yet to establish a villain, but it seems likely that Denji will face some sort of consequences for what he’s done. Unless his new Devil Hunter friends can clean up his mess, he may find himself in a war with his former employers. They have little qualms about killing Devils, and they may see Denji as a threat. Worse, they could want revenge. That will leave Chainsaw Man‘s lead with little choice but to fight back.

New episodes of Chainsaw Man stream on Crunchyroll every Tuesday.

