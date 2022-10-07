‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 1 Review: The Anime Is Off to a Devilishly Good Start

Chainsaw Man is making the jump from page to screen this October, and the much-anticipated anime will grip viewers from the very start. Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga of the same name, Chainsaw Man opens with an emotional and action-packed premiere, setting the bar high from episode 1. Needless to say, viewers are in for a wild ride as the anime airs on Crunchyroll this fall. It has the potential to become as popular as hits like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 1 introduces a bizarre (but intriguing) premise

Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 1 opens in a brutal but realistic world, one that parallels our own — just with more devils running around. The premiere introduces the anime’s lead, Denji, who’s been paying off his late father’s debts since childhood. He hunts devils to repay the Yakuza, but he’s also resorted to selling body parts, a testament to how desperate his circumstances are.

Despite that, Denji seems perfectly happy with the life he’s built. He spends his evenings with his Chainsaw Devil, Pochita, whose life he saved long ago. Denji’s relationship with Pochita is a highlight of the premiere, and it’s the foundation upon which the entire anime is built.

Although Denji’s satisfied with a simple life, his lack of ambition lands him in trouble during Chainsaw Man Episode 1. Seeing no further use for him, his boss leads him into a trap — and it alters his and Pochita’s fates forever. Denji dies, and it’s only thanks to the Chainsaw Devil that he’s reborn.

Of course, he returns as part-devil and part-human, so his story’s about to get way weirder (and more interesting) from here on out.

The ‘Chainsaw Man’ premiere delivers action and emotion

Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

If one thing can be said about Chainsaw Man Episode 1, it’s that the premiere gets the new anime off to an impressive start. The first chapter doesn’t hold back when it comes to action or emotion. It blends the two seamlessly, delivering a gripping story that will leave viewers eager for more.

Denji proves a compelling lead, and it’s hard not to sympathize with his situation, especially when he’s so good-natured about it. His easygoing persona and friendship with Pochita will tug at viewers’ heartstrings. And his circumstances open the door for Chainsaw Man to tackle conversations about the cycle of poverty, a topic that feels especially relevant right now.

Some series start off slow, but Chainsaw Man throws viewers right into Denji’s story — and the anime is that much better for it. The world-building comes naturally, even if we don’t have the full picture of why there are devils wandering around. The series doesn’t waste time on exposition, allowing newcomers to digest information as they go. It works well, and it prevents the pacing from slowing too much.

The Chainsaw Man premiere’s explosive ending will no doubt be a selling point for fans of shonen anime. Its action is top-tier, proving the series isn’t afraid to get dark and bloody. That’s not to mention the animation, which takes things to a whole other level.

MAPPA’s animation sets the bar high for future anime

In addition to packing an emotional punch, Chainsaw Man Episode 1 boasts stunning animation, something that’s likely to set the series apart well beyond its premiere.

With shows like Demon Slayer ramping up visual expectations, this anime promises to set the bar high for future debuts. From its stunning landscape shots to its gory depictions of violence, Chainsaw Man presents a vivid world that’s easy to fall into. MAPPA excels at bringing Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga to life. We can’t wait to see what else the studio has in store this season.

Chainsaw Man Episode 1 debuts on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

