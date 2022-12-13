‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 10 Preview: What Is Makima’s Endgame?

The Chainsaw Man anime is nearing the end of season 1, and things are heating up for the Public Safety Devil Hunters. After an attack on four of its Special Divisions, the organization finds itself regrouping. Makima will lead that effort, but it’s clear she’s keeping secrets from her subordinates. Chainsaw Man Episode 9 leaves her endgame unclear. Perhaps Chainsaw Man Episode 10 will shed light on her goals.

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Chainsaw Man Episode 9, “From Kyoto.”]

New episodes of Chainsaw Man stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu every Tuesday, with the next one arriving on Dec. 13. There’s no title or preview for the coming chapter as of this writing. However, fans can expect to learn the fates of Denji and his teammates — and perhaps more about Makima.

Those wondering when Chainsaw Man Episode 10 will hit streaming platforms can look for new content at the times listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 9 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 11 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 12 p.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 5 p.m.

Central European Time: 6 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 4 a.m. on Wednesday

If you don’t see your time zone listed, Time and Date’s Time Difference Calculator can help you determine when Chainsaw Man drops near you.

Episode 9, ‘From Kyoto,’ raises questions about Makima

The past two episodes of Chainsaw Man have been some of the anime’s most intense yet, with the ninth installment revealing something’s not quite right about Makima. The leader of Tokyo Special Division 4 has kept her cards close to her chest since the beginning of the series. And Chainsaw Man Episode 9 proves she’s hiding something from the people around her.

Although she was shot in the back of the head, Makima somehow springs back to life in Chainsaw Man Episode 9. She avenges the other members of her organization by killing prisoners — and using a spell to pass their deaths on to the people working with Katana Man and Akane. It’s not clear how she manages this, but we’re guessing Makima isn’t fully human. That truth may come out as Denji and Power continue working with her.

Whatever Makima’s up to, the end of episode 9 suggests she may have known the recent attack was coming. She winds up benefiting from it — she’s put in charge of the remaining Devil Hunters — and as he’s quitting, one of her colleagues questions “how much” she anticipated. As always, Makima brushes the question off with a smile. But something darker may be stirring beneath it.

‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 10 reveals the fates of Makima’s team

Although fans are eager to learn what Makima is up to in Chainsaw Man Episode 10, it looks like this week’s installment may shift its focus back to the anime’s main team. We see Denji and Power attempting to take on Katana Man, perhaps on Makima’s orders — or perhaps out of anger for what happened to Himeno and the others.

The preview released on Chainsaw Man‘s Twitter also reveals that Aki survived Katana Man’s attack. The brief glimpse shows him in a hospital bed, smoking a cigarette and staring at his sword. Himeno’s death is likely to haunt him in future installments, and he may not be so forgiving if Makima did know what was coming.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about her motivations and the anime’s new villains when Chainsaw Man returns.

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 streams on Crunchyroll and Hulu on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

