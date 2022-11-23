‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 8 Predictions: Is the Gun Devil After Denji?

Chainsaw Man is well into its first season, and the anime is finally addressing questions raised earlier in the series — including what Denji becomes when he transforms into a Devil (and why). We don’t have all the answers about our lead’s current state, but it’s clear Makima knows more than she’s letting on. And the Gun Devil may know a thing or two about the Chainsaw Devil as well. So, when is Chainsaw Man Episode 8 — and what can we expect from the coming chapter?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Chainsaw Man Episode 7, “The Taste of a Kiss.”]

Denji in ‘Chainsaw Man’ | Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

New episodes of the Chainsaw Man anime debut on Crunchyroll and Hulu every Tuesday, with the next one slated for Nov. 29. The title of Chainsaw Man Episode 8 hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will bring us closer to the end of the 12-episode first season.

As for what time fans can expect Chainsaw Man Episode 8 to start streaming, that will depend on where you live. Find the release time for select regions below:

Pacific Standard Time: 9 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 11 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 12 p.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 5 p.m.

Central European Time: 6 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 4 a.m. on Wednesday

If you don’t see your time zone listed above, Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter can determine when Chainsaw Man comes out near you.

After watching Tokyo Special Division 4 bond this week, fans won’t want to miss the next chapter of Denji’s story. It seems like we’re getting closer to uncovering the truth about his powers — and the reason everyone is so interested in them.

Denji gets a victory and a kiss in ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 7

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 opens with Denji taking on the Eternity Devil, the villain that trapped the members of Tokyo Special Division 4 last week. Their fight offers some useful information about Denji’s power. If Chainsaw Man‘s lead ingests Devils’ blood, it seems his Devil form maintains its stamina. In fact, Denji rails against the Eternity Devil for days before defeating it. He and his teammates are ready to collapse when they finally emerge from their prison.

After some time to recoup, the group goes out for drinks at Himeno’s request. She believes this will smooth the tensions between Denji and the team members who wanted to kill him — herself included. And she and Denji certainly do get closer. She finally gives him the kiss she promised, but it has a pretty disgusting outcome. That may not stop them from getting intimate again, though, something the end of “The Taste of a Kiss” alludes to.

Himeno’s gathering also raises another interesting discussion: what Denji’s power is and why other Devils seem to recognize it. The Eternity Devil acts familiar with Denji’s Chainsaw Devil, and Aki asks Makima why. Apparently, Makima knows more than she’s letting on. She tells Aki that she’ll answer him if he can outdrink her. Unfortunately, Aki’s inability to hold his liquor means we’ll be waiting for answers for the foreseeable future.

We’ll also be waiting to see the Gun Devil, who may actually be looking for Denji. More and more Devils that have ingested bits of the Gun Devil are surfacing in Japan. Could we see the Big Bad the anime has been building to when Chainsaw Man returns for episode 8?

Predictions for ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 8 — Is the Gun Devil after Denji?

CHAINSAW MAN! CHAINSAW MAN! CHAINSAW MAN! pic.twitter.com/hHI0InWyb0 — Chainsaw Man EN (@Chainsaw_EN) November 22, 2022

There’s no title or preview for Chainsaw Man Episode 8 as of this writing. However, based on what happened during this week’s installment, we can speculate about where the anime is headed.

With more remnants of the Gun Devil showing up in Japan, it seems likely the villain will surface soon. It’s also probable that it’s searching for Denji. It can’t be a coincidence that clues began cropping up once the Chainsaw Devil resurfaced. And if the Eternity Devil recognized Denji’s new form, it’s reasonable to think the Gun Devil might as well.

Makima may have some insight into Denji’s part in all this — in fact, it could be why she tasked him with finding the Gun Devil in the first place. We’re still on the fence about whether she can be trusted. Like Aki, she appears to have a personal stake in finding the Gun Devil. As such, she might be willing to use Denji to get what she wants.

We’ll have to keep watching to see where the chips land, but motives will get clearer as Chainsaw Man continues.

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Fall 2022 Anime — Which Shows Should You Watch on Crunchyroll?