‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 9 Preview: Tokyo Special Division 4 May Suffer More Losses

Chainsaw Man is approaching the final episodes of its first season, and the anime just dropped its most shocking installment yet. What started as a deeper look at Denji and Himeno ended with a bloody fight — and a major character death. And Tokyo Special Division 4 may face more losses before Chainsaw Man Season 1 is through. When does Chainsaw Man Episode 9 come out, and what can we expect from it?

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Chainsaw Man Episode 8, “Gunfire.”]

Himeno in ‘Chainsaw Man’ | Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

New episodes of Chainsaw Man stream every Tuesday on Crunchyroll and Hulu, so the next will arrive on Dec. 6. There’s no word on a title, but fans can anticipate more action. After all, the anime just introduced a new villain. And given the losses Tokyo Special Division 4 suffered this week, they’ll be eager to seek justice — assuming Katana Man and his human friend don’t finish them off.

As for what time Chainsaw Man Episode 9 will drop, it depends on where you live. Find the release times for new episodes of Chainsaw Man below:

Pacific Standard Time: 9 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 11 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 12 p.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 5 p.m.

Central European Time: 6 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 4 a.m. on Wednesday

If your time zone isn’t listed above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Difference Calculator to determine when the next chapter drops. On the heels of Himeno’s death, things promise to get even more intense. And several characters’ fates are still hanging in the balance…

Himeno dies in ‘Chainsaw Man’s latest chapter

That’s right, Chainsaw Man Episode 8 bid farewell to Himeno, a Devil Hunter viewers were just getting to know. Her dedication to Aki and her teammates proved admirable from the jump. And her kiss with Denji in Chainsaw Man Episode 7 left quite an impression. Of course, she made up for the infamous puke scene when she promised to help Denji achieve his goals.

Needless to say, Himeno could have become a fan-favorite character as Chainsaw Man continues. Sadly, episode 8 cut her arc short.

When the members of Tokyo Special Division 4 are ambushed at a restaurant, Aki nearly dies fighting a creature known as Katana Man. It’s only thanks to Himeno he survives. She promises all of herself to the Ghost Devil, and she disappears as it consumes her power. To her credit, her sacrifice does buy Aki time. But with Katana Man’s human companion easily getting rid of the Ghost Devil, he’s still in grave danger.

He’s not the only character fans should worry about, either. Chainsaw Man leaves multiple people’s fates hanging in the balance — from Makima, who is shot on a train, to Kobeni and Hirokazu, both of whom are attacked while walking down the street.

With so many hits on the Devil Hunters, Chainsaw Man Episode 9 may present Tokyo Special Division 4 with more challenges. What should we expect when next week’s installment debuts?

Will Tokyo Special Division 4 suffer more losses in ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 9?

The preview for Chainsaw Man Episode 9 has yet to drop, but we can expect the fight between Katana Man and Aki to continue next week — though the latter is in no shape to spar. Denji’s currently out of commission, but his injury is likely to heal. Perhaps it will do so in time to save Aki from a terrible fate.

With any luck, the coming chapter will also reveal what becomes of the other members of Tokyo Special Division 4. It’s clear the Gun Devil orchestrated the attack on the group, but whether he’s pulling strings from afar or planning to make an appearance remains to be seen.

Chainsaw Man has plenty of questions to answer when it returns, so we’ll be eagerly awaiting the latest addition to the anime.

Chainsaw Man Episode 9 debuts on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

