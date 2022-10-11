‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

Chainsaw Man Season 1 is officially underway, and the anime’s second installment thrusts Denji back into the world of Devil hunting — this time, under the orders of an organization dubbed the Public Safety Devil Hunters. The Chainsaw Man premiere introduced Denji to a woman named Makima, and fans learn more about her in episode 2. She works for Public Safety, and she’s putting together a special division of Devil Hunters. It looks like Denji will be working with this strange, new team moving forward. So, when is the release date and time for Chainsaw Man Episode 3 on Crunchyroll?

Chainsaw Man is proving to be a highlight of Crunchyroll’s fall 2022 season, and new episodes of the anime are slated to arrive every Tuesday. That means fans can expect Chainsaw Man Episode 3 on Oct. 25.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the anime, with new installments hitting the platform shortly after their Japanese broadcast. They’ll be here nice and early in the U.S.

Here’s when Chainsaw Man Episode 3 comes out in the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 11 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 p.m.

British Summer Time: 5 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: 6 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 2 a.m. on Wednesday

If your time zone isn’t listed above, you can look up what time Chainsaw Man is out using Time and Date’s Time Zone Calculator.

After meeting Denji’s eccentric new teammates in Chainsaw Man Episode 2, fans will no doubt be eager to get to episode 3. The anime is introducing fascinating characters and setting up an intriguing premise. It’s hard to say who we can trust at this point, but we’ll have to keep tuning in to find out.

‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 2 introduces the Public Safety Devil Hunters

Power in ‘Chainsaw Man’ | Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 2 opens with Denji and Makima getting udon, and the latter is upfront about her intentions for the show’s lead. Makima plans to use Denji as a Devil Hunter, and she isn’t afraid to dispose of him if necessary. She makes that clear multiple times this week, leaving viewers to wonder whether she — and the Public Safety Devil Hunters — should be trusted.

Still, Denji goes along with her plans, accompanying her to Public Safety’s headquarters, where she introduces him to the other members of Tokyo Special Division 4. Denji doesn’t get along particularly well with either of them. In fact, his new superior, Aki Hayakawa, tells him to quit almost immediately. And after realizing that isn’t an option, he remains cold and critical of Makima’s new recruit.

Episode 2 also introduces Power, a Fiend who’s facing the same situation as Denji. She’s been ordered to work for Tokyo Special Division 4, and she’ll be similarly executed if she tries to leave. However, Power has a much stronger personality than Denji, reveling in her kills. She should be an interesting player moving forward, though Denji doesn’t seem fond of her yet.

But even if Makima’s new unit doesn’t get along, the stakes are high for them heading into Chainsaw Man Episode 3. Denji and Power are depending on the team’s success for survival. And with so much reluctance coming from everyone, it’s hard to say if they’ll get results. We’ll find out more when the anime returns. So, what can viewers expect from the next installment?

Predictions for ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 3

So, now that Chainsaw Man is getting into the meat of its story, what can viewers expect when the third chapter arrives? As of this writing, there’s no preview for the next installment. However, we can speculate on where things will go from here.

Chainsaw Man Episode 3 will likely see Denji continuing to bond with his new teammates, and it may even show him transforming again. He seems reluctant to do so, but it’s only a matter of time before his Devil form emerges. As Makima suggests, his abilities could prove an asset to Tokyo Special Division 4. Perhaps they’ll even endear some of its members to him.

We may also learn more about Public Safety as a whole, as we’ve only seen several members thus far. There are plenty of questions to answer about Denji’s new employer, and we’ll be waiting for more details before deciding where our allegiances lie.

Chainsaw Man Episode 3 debuts on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

