‘Chainsaw Man’: Everything We Know About the Anime So Far

The Chainsaw Man anime debuts in October 2022 and will stream on Crunchyroll.

The trailer for Chainsaw Man teases the series’ bloody and bizarre premise.

Crunchyroll revealed the cast and crew, who could adapt Part 2 of the manga.

Chainsaw Man is one of the most-anticipated anime releases of 2022, and the series’ debut is rapidly approaching. The adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga will take fans on a bizarre and bloody adventure — one that’s sure to steal the show during Crunchyroll’s fall season. But what exactly do we know about Chainsaw Man so far?

During this year’s Crunchyroll Expo, Chainsaw Man was confirmed for an October 2022 release — but the anime has yet to receive an official premiere date.

Chainsaw Man is one of several highly anticipated anime coming out that month, with My Hero Academia Season 6 and Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 also slated for October.

Whenever Chainsaw Man does make its entrance, fans can count on Crunchyroll streaming the series as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll revealed back in May that it had acquired streaming rights to the new show, meaning it will be simulcast on the platform from week to week.

As for what day and time new episodes of Chainsaw Man will debut, we’ll have to wait for further updates. In the meantime, fans can pore over the trailer for the series, which promises a wild ride.

The ‘Chainsaw Man’ trailer teases the anime’s premise

Despite having no set release date, the Chainsaw Man anime has already received two trailers. And the second one (via Crunchyroll) teases the premise of the new show, which will follow a boy named Denji as he becomes one with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita.

Merging with Pochita will give Denji a new, deadly appearance — and a new purpose. Per Crunchyroll’s synopsis for the series, here’s how events will play out:

“Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ — a man with a devil’s heart.”

As premises go, it’s unique. And it sounds like it’s in good hands, as there’s plenty of talent bringing it to life.

Who’s in the cast and crew of ‘Chainsaw Man’?

Crunchyroll recently revealed the main cast and crew behind the Chainsaw Man anime. And fans can rest knowing that the series is in good hands.

Ryu Nakayama, who previously worked on an episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, will sit in the director’s chair for the first season. Masato Nakazono will serve as assistant director. And Hiroshi Seko, who also worked on Jujutsu Kaisen — as well as Mob Psycho 100 — will pen the screenplay.

The series is being animated by MAPPA, the same studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Season 4. Black Clover‘s Tatsuya Yoshihara is the action animation director, and Kazutaka Sugiyama and Kiyotaka Oshiyama are being charged with character design and devil design, respectively.

As for the main cast, here’s which voice actors are confirmed for Chainsaw Man so far:

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji

Tomori Kusunoki as Makima

Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa

Fairouz Ai as Power

The series’ creators are hoping to adapt ‘Chainsaw Man’ Part 2

Although fans are still waiting for more details about Chainsaw Man‘s first batch of episodes, the anime’s creators are already thinking about adapting Part 2 of the manga.

Per ComicBook.com, MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka touched on the show’s future during its panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022. And although more episodes haven’t been greenlit, Otsuka and the rest of the team are hopeful they’ll get to tell the full story.

Part 2 of the Chainsaw Man manga just recently began, so it could be some time before we see it on-screen. But hopefully, we’ll get the chance to. In the meantime, we have Part 1 to look forward to.

Chainsaw Man debuts in October 2022.

