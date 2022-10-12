‘Chainsaw Man’: How Many Episodes Are in Season 1?

Chainsaw Man has made its anime debut, and the adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga is already drawing praise. The Chainsaw Man premiere raises plenty of questions about where Denji’s story is headed. It also boasts engaging action and stunning animation, two things we’ll probably see more of as the first season continues. But how many episodes are in Chainsaw Man Season 1? MAPPA has given viewers an idea of what they can expect.

How many episodes are in ‘Chainsaw Man’ Season 1?

Denji and Pochita in ‘Chainsaw Man’ | Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

In a post sharing details about the anime’s Japanese broadcast and opening theme, the official Chainsaw Man Twitter revealed how many episodes viewers can look forward to in season 1.

The first outing will be just 12 episodes long. That’s somewhat typical for a brand-new anime, though Chainsaw Man‘s manga boasts a following that likely would have tuned in for more installments.

Still, that gives us about three months of weekly content to look forward to. And if the coming chapters are anything like Chainsaw Man Episode 1, we’re in for a wild ride.

When do new episodes of ‘Chainsaw Man’ come out?

Now that fans know how many episodes are in Chainsaw Man Season 1, let’s dig into when they’ll debut. Chainsaw Man is being simulcast on Crunchyroll, with new installments hitting the streamer every Tuesday. They’ll arrive shortly after each week’s broadcast in Japan.

Based on Crunchyroll’s release time for the first episode, here’s when viewers can expect new Chainsaw Man content in the following regions:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 11 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 p.m.

British Summer Time: 5 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: 6 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 2 a.m. on Wednesday

If you don’t see your time zone listed above, Time and Date’s Time Zone Calculator can help determine when new episodes drop near you.

As for whether or not we’ll get a second season of Chainsaw Man, nothing’s been confirmed. However, with Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga still running, it seems like a strong possibility.

The ‘Chainsaw Man’ manga leaves plenty of material for season 2

Diehard fans of Chainsaw Man may be disappointed to learn how many episodes are in season 1. But even if the series is kicking off with a short, 12-episode run, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s ongoing source material offers hope for more episodes in the future.

If the anime adaptation accumulates high viewership, we’ll probably see a Chainsaw Man Season 2. There’s certainly enough story to tell, and MAPPA would be wise to keep it going if the demand is there.

We’ll be keeping an ear out for news about Chainsaw Man‘s future. But in the meantime, viewers have 11 more weeks of content to look forward to. Needless to say, the fall anime season is going to be great.

Chainsaw Man Episode 1 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

