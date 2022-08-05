‘Chainsaw Man’ Trailer Teases a Bloody Adventure, October 2022 Release Date Window

TL;DR:

A new Chainsaw Man trailer has dropped, and it teases a bloody adventure ahead.

Chainsaw Man confirmed an October release date window after the anime’s new preview.

Cast details have been revealed, including who will voice Denji.

Key art for ‘Chainsaw Man’ | Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

The fall 2022 anime season is stacked with exciting releases, and Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated. Based on the popular manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, MAPPA’s adaptation promises to take viewers on a wild ride. A new trailer for Chainsaw Man dropped on Aug. 5, teasing a bloody adventure ahead — and confirming an October release date window and cast details for the anime.

‘Chainsaw Man’ trailer offers a bloody look at the new anime

Chainsaw Man received its first trailer earlier this year, but a new look at the anime takes a deeper dive into its story. Unveiled during a MAPPA presentation on Aug. 5, the trailer doesn’t hold back when it comes to the series’ gruesome action.

And perhaps it’s no surprise that Chainsaw Man will deliver such a bloodbath. After all, per Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for the series, it’s about a teenage boy who merges with a Chainsaw Devil:

“Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ — a man with a devil’s heart.”

Denji’s death and rebirth alone are sure to be grisly, and it doesn’t sound like his life gets better after fusing with Pochita. We’ll see how their story plays out this fall, as the new trailer also locked in Chainsaw Man‘s release date window.

The Chainsaw Man PV we've been waiting for ? Watch it on Crunchyroll this October!



✨ MORE: https://t.co/9aTPmMwvBd pic.twitter.com/B1W8ACqrpY — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 5, 2022

In addition to showing off more of the first season, Chainsaw Man‘s new trailer reveals an October 2022 release date window for the anime. Fans already knew that Chainsaw Man would arrive on Crunchyroll this year, likely during the fall season. However, an October premiere date places it in the same month as Bleach‘s big return and My Hero Academia Season 6.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a busy time for anime fans.

Chainsaw Man still doesn’t have a more specific release date, but the anime does have a presence during Crunchyroll Expo from Aug. 5-7. Its panel takes place on Aug. 7, so perhaps we’ll learn a bit more about the upcoming series. In the meantime, fans also have casting details to pore over.

‘Chainsaw Man’ voice cast revealed

That’s right, new information about the cast and staff involved with Chainsaw Man dropped with the trailer and release date window. And there’s a wealth of talent working on this anime.

Per Crunchyroll, the following voice actors have been cast in major roles:

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji

Tomori Kusunoki as Makima

Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa

Fairouz Ai as Power

Additionally, the staff behind Chainsaw Man have worked on series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Director Ryu Nakayama and screenplay writer Hiroshi Seko were both involved in Jujutsu Kaisen, and the latter was also on the creative team for Mob Psycho 100.

Kazutaka Sugiyama, the character designer for Chainsaw Man, is known for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. And Tatsuya Yoshihara, who will direct the action for the new anime, has a background working on Black Clover — a series chock full of action sequences.

Needless to say, fans have plenty of reason to look forward to Chainsaw Man when it finally arrives. Hopefully, we’ll get a specific release date soon. October’s rapidly approaching, and it’s going to be a thrilling time.

In the interim, fans can find the Chainsaw Man manga on VIZ and Manga Plus.

