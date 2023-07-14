Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have spent hardly any time with their royal family members. But it's possible the young children could reunite with their family across the pond later this year.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the son and daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have not spent any time with the royal family since Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States in 2020. While Archie had a chance to spend some time with his royal family members when he was first born, he wouldn’t remember them — and Lilibet was born in the United States and hasn’t even had a chance to meet her extended family on Harry’s side.

However, there is a chance the Sussexes could reunite with Harry’s family later this year — King Charles has a milestone birthday coming up that typically warrants a pretty big celebration.

King Charles is turning 75 this year — and might throw a party

When Charles celebrated his 70th birthday five years ago, the royal family threw a huge party for the then-prince. Harry and Meghan attended, as did Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth, among other family members. Now, Charles is turning the big 75, and it leaves one question: Would the Sussex family fly in for a birthday party?

Archie and Lilibet are getting older — Archie is a toddler at four years old, and Lilibet is walking, talking, and maybe causing chaos as a two-year-old. It could be a good time to finally let the kids connect (or reconnect) with their family members.

Charles’ last big birthday bash included not just royals but also plenty of friends. Friends of the now-king, but also Harry and William’s friends, plus godparents of the little ones. Harry and Meghan would almost certainly be invited, but the uncertainty remains around whether the couple — and their children — would actually attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t have a good relationship with King Charles

Harry and Meghan have not been on swell terms with the king in years. When Harry and Meghan started dating, the public was excited for the couple, but battles with the press and difficulties behind closed doors caused Harry and Meghan to step away from the family in 2020. Then, in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry revealed that he and his father were not on speaking terms. Harry and Meghan have returned to the United Kingdom a handful of times, including for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022. Harry separately attended King Charles’ coronation ceremony this past May without his wife, but despite coming home a number of times since 2020, nothing has seemed to change much between Harry and his father.

Harry and his brother, Prince William, have also been on rocky terms. Troubles reportedly emerged after William thought Harry and Meghan were moving too quickly, and Harry claims his family was selling stories about him to the press to keep their own drama out of the spotlight. It’s unclear at this point whether there is any room for Harry and his family to reconcile, but Charles’ birthday — a joyful occasion — could be a good olive branch opportunity, depending on whether the father and son are open to reconnecting.