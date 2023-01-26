Channing Tatum Admits Having ‘No Chill’ When It Comes to Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum has a new movie coming out. And he’s dating Zoe Kravitz. Not too shabby. Magic Mike’s Last Dance stars Tatum and Selma Hayek and is set to premiere on February 10, 2023.

The film occurs after male stripper “Magic” Mike Lane is left broke due to a bad business deal and becomes a bartender in Florida. He is lured to London by a wealthy socialite, but she has an agenda. An added bonus to the movie is plenty of shirtless men dancing, including Tatum.

Channing Tatum at the 2021 Met Gala | Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Channing Tatum meets Zoe Kravitz

Tatum and Kravitz both had voice roles in the 2017 Lego Batman Movie. At the time, Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan; Kravitz to actor Karl Glusman.

A few years later, The Big Little Lies star reached out to Tatum for a part in her directorial debut, Pussy Island. She had him in mind to star in the thriller as a sinister tech billionaire. “[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” she told Deadline. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum’s company is also helping produce the movie. Sparks flew pretty quickly, and the pair were soon spotted together looking cozy. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” Us Weekly reported from a source.

Channing Tatum has “no chill”

Rumor had it that the Magic Mike star and Kravitz were dating, but neither confirmed it at first. Things became more apparent when he followed several of the actor’s fan-run Instagram accounts.

Tatum spoke to Vanity Fair, “I have no chill.” It was innocent, he said. “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

Soon, they were spotted together often. The couple was seen on a BMX bike through the streets of Manhattan, at the 2021 Met Gala, and in an Instagram post wearing Halloween costumes inspired by the 1976 film, Taxi Driver. Tatum began spending more time in New York, where Kravitz lives.

What’s next for Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz?

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” Tatum told Vanity Fair. He went on to say, “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist.”

He and his lady love may be on the same page, “Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all,” Kravitz said in an interview with GQ. “I’m done romanticizing the ‘old is domestic’ thing. It’s cute for a minute and then it’s not.”

But the couple seems happy together. The Pussy Island director called her boyfriend “a wonderful human and said he makes her laugh. Their film is expected to premiere in 2023.