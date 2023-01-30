Channing Tatum’s Divorce From Jenna Dewan Help Him ‘Become Best Friends’ With Their Daughter

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up. By 2012, he’d achieved super-success with the first Magic Mike movie. The film, loosely based on Tatum’s experience as a male stripper, launched him into being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The actor is also known for his roles in 21 Jump Street, The Hateful Eight, Foxcatcher, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and Dog. Of course, there are the Magic Mike sequels: Magic Mike XXL and (coming soon) Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Dewan has starred in many TV series, most recently in ABC’s The Rookie.

Channing Tatum on being ‘best friends’ with daughter Everly

Tatum recently opened up to Vanity Fair about his divorce from Dewan and his relationship with their daughter Everly.

The Step Up couple decided to divorce because it simply wasn’t working anymore. “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” Tatum explained.

“But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you,” he said. “Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

There was a silver lining to the divorce. Tatum explained it was “exactly what I needed” to “do the work on myself to really try to figure out what’s next.” Most important was Everly:

“It just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s marriage

Channing Tatum and his then-wife Jenna Dewan in 2017 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tatum and Dewan had chemistry both on and offscreen during Step Up. Two years later, the actor proposed to his co-star while on vacation in Maui. The happy couple tied the knot on July 11, 2009, in Malibu, California. “I’m as happy as I possibly can be on the planet right now,” the Magic Mike star told People.

The couple looked like they were living in bliss. They were seen at movie premieres and walking their dogs looking madly in love. The couple together produced the 2010 HBO documentary about post-genocide Rwanda, Earth Made of Glass.

Their daughter Everly was born on May 31, 2013. “Thank you, everyone, for all the loving messages! Chan, myself, and Everly are happy as can be and appreciate them all,” Dewan tweeted.

In 2018, the two attended the Kid’s Choice Awards separately. A short time later, after nine years of marriage, they announced their separation. Dewan filed for divorce.

What’s new for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan?

Dewan began dating actor and singer Steve Kazee. The couple were engaged in February 2020 and welcomed their son Callum shortly after. The mother of two now has a shoe collection with DSW and acts alongside her fiance on The Rookie.

As for Tatum, his latest movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, premieres February 10, 2023. He is also starring in the upcoming Pussy Island, directed by Zoe Kravitz. The two met during casting for the movie and are now in a relationship.

Free Association, Tatum’s production company, has obtained the rights to Ghost and plans to remake the Patrick Swayze classic.