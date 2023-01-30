Channing Tatum Says ‘Magic Mike’ Co-Star Salma Hayek ‘Was 1 of [His] First Crushes’

Channing Tatum is no stranger to locking lips with some of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, from Amanda Seyfried to Mila Kunis to Sandra Bullock. His most recent co-star did make him a little nervous, though.

So, why was Tatum feeling awkward when it came time for romance scenes with Salma Hayek in the upcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance?

Channing Tatum’s mega-popular ‘Magic Mike’ movies

Magic Mike XXL stars Channing Tatum, Greg Jacobs, Joe Manganiello, and Reid Carolin | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Tatum began starring in the Magic Mike movies in 2012. The first movie was loosely based on the actor’s life. He worked as a stripper at a Tampa nightclub as a teenager. Then, he moved to Miami, where a model talent scout discovered him.

Magic Mike grossed over $100 million worldwide and spawned two sequels: 2015’s Magic Mike XXL and this year’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere in February 2023. This time, Tatum will act opposite Hayek, and — no surprise — things get pretty steamy between the co-stars.

Why Channing Tatum felt awkward during romance scenes with Salma Hayek

In case you needed more than Channing Tatum's abs and Salma Hayek's existence, here are all the details on the third "Magic Mike" installment. https://t.co/j3mFrSrY46 — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) January 18, 2023

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Tatum was asked if he felt awkward during the pair’s romantic scenes. “Hell, yes,” the actor laughed. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes. But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone for me.”

Tatum also discussed the importance of Hayek’s character in the upcoming movie. He found himself disappointed at the realization that there were no “really strong female characters” in the series.

That’s where Hayek comes in. She plays Maxandra Mendoza, a wealthy woman trying to rediscover herself following a divorce. She and Tatum’s character, Mike Lane, get close as they work together on revamping a West End show to give it the Magic Mike touch.

“I think we wanted [Hayek’s character] specifically because I feel some sort of more responsibility that the other movies weren’t about women, they were about men,” Tatum explained. “And we tried to Trojan-horse some real feel-good, I don’t want to say woman empowerment, self-introspection stuff in there.”

Salma Hayek said one scene with Channing Tatum made her ‘remember who I really was’

¡ENTÉRATE! ??Channing Tatum reveló lo que sintió al grabar las escenas hot junto a Salma Hayek para ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: https://t.co/Gs6oA5IBu1



?: Warner Bros pic.twitter.com/AnoP3VSUoj — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) January 20, 2023

Hayek has been complimentary about her co-star and revealed some details behind her and Tatum’s scenes together. “It’s very physically challenging,” she dished, according to the New York Post. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

“If you thought [Tatum] could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Hayek continued, praising her co-stars’ skills. She also called one of their scenes a “magical moment” that made her “remember who I really was.”

She also talked about her role as Maxandra, sharing that she is “a strong woman.” Hayek then joked, “You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around.”