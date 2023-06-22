Channing Tatum met his ex-wife Jenna Dewan when the two acted alongside each other for a film. Although they made out for the feature, their initial kiss for the film might have been less glamorous than it looked.

Tatum and Dewan played two dancers who fell in love in the 2006 film Step Up. But life imitated art, and the pair would actually end up in a real loving relationship. Dewan shared that it didn’t take long for the two to fall in love with each other.

“We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005] it felt like we had known each other for many years,” Dewan once told Vegas (via Elle).

The two would date for a couple of years before eventually marrying in 2009. Even after getting married, Tatum enjoyed teasing his ex-wife about their audition together. But it was a moment that stood out for Tatum mostly because of Dewan’s hygiene at the time.

“I was reading with all the girls for Step Up and she walked into another girl’s audition,” Tatum once said according to RSS. “I remember her breath being bad when we actually had a kissing scene. She loves it when I bring that up. It actually got better, I married her.”

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum experienced two weird nights before dating each other

As instant as their attraction might have been towards each other, it took time for a relationship to build up between the two. Tatum had just gotten out of a previous relationship, and Dewan wasn’t sure how genuine their feelings for each other really were.

“I was smart enough not to get my feelings wrapped up in it. I figured we might just be into each other because we’re shooting a movie. I said, ‘While you’re figuring that out, I’m not just going to hang out and watch movies and flirt. I’ll see you on-set,’” she once opened up to Cosmopolitan.

But the GI Joe star would make a final decision on Dewan after a night out drinking.

“It was two nights of being weird. We hadn’t even kissed. And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers. His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door. He was like, ‘I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you.’ From that point forward, we were together,” she remembered.

Channing Tatum called his divorce with Jenna Dewan terrifying

Tatum and Dewan enjoyed a long marriage before their divorce in 2019. It wasn’t a relationship they gave up on easily, as Tatum confided the pair tried to maintain their marriage despite their troubles. But eventually they both acknowledged there was no reconciling the two of them.

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” Tatum once told Vanity Fair.

Their differences were further highlighted after their daughter was born.

“But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you,” Tatum said. “Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

As frightening as Tatum believed the divorce was, the actor believed it was necessary for his own personal growth.

“It was probably exactly what I needed,” Tatum added. “I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next.”