The ‘Chaotic’ Moment From Kate Middleton’s Childhood That She’s Trying to Avoid For Her Own Children

Kate Middleton has worked hard to give her kids the most normal life possible amid the family's royal status. While Kate's family has always been extremely close, the Princess of Wales reportedly wants to make sure her own 'chaotic' child isn't repeated with her children.

Kate Middleton might not have grown up a royal, but she has certainly nailed her current role. The Princess of Wales is married to Prince William, who is first in line for the throne. And the two are raising three children together: Prince George, Princes Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William and Kate have continued to make the decision to put their children before the monarchy, and it could be the result of moments from Kate’s own childhood. While her own family always remained grounded, Kate did move around a lot when she was young — and she reportedly wants to avoid that for her own children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wants to avoid subjecting her kids to a ‘chaotic’ lifestyle

While Kate grew up a commoner, she also lived a life that wasn’t quite the same as everyone else. Growing up, Kate moved around quite a bit — and that chaotic moment of shifting from place to place is something she doesn’t want for her own kids, according to a source close to the royals.

“Kate’s childhood was rather chaotic with several moves to the Middle East and around England,” a source close to the princess told Ok! Magazine. The source also added that William’s life was chaotic as well, given that he would often go on tours with his parents as a child. “Both of them don’t want that for their children until they are old enough to cope with it.”

Right now, George, Charlotte, and Louis are in school full time, and with the oldest being just 10 years old, the kids likely don’t fully understand the magnitude of their own family. William and Kate probably don’t want the kids shifting around so much as children until the kids are old enough to understand why they’re traveling.

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking with their three kids | Yui Mok/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Previous monarchs have not always chosen to put their kids first

All things considered, Queen Elizabeth II had a great relationship with her children. But when she stepped into her role, she took it extremely seriously — and did so for her entire 70-year reign. There were a number of moments when she left her kids home to travel, and while Charles often took his kids with him, William and Kate seemingly want to avoid that lifestyle altogether.

Kate recently made the decision not to attend the Earth Shot Prize ceremony in Singapore alongside William this year; she has attended with him in the past. It could be because of the distance; the event requires William to be gone for several days, and Kate supposedly didn’t want to leave the kids behind for so long. Since they’re all in school, pulling them out of school to travel with their parents likely wasn’t an option Kate and William were willing to consider.

Of course, as the kids get older, they’ll come into their own and likely start traveling with their parents more often. But Kate and William have seemed adamant about keeping the kids in school as much as possible, and because the kids will essentially be in school regularly until they’re post-college age, they probably won’t travel too much with their parents in the near future.