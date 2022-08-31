Charli Baltimore Once Caught The Notorious B.I.G. Cheating on Her and Wrote a Song About It

The Notorious B.I.G. was in a relationship with fellow rapper Charli Baltimore in the 1990s. Biggie was known for his escapades outside of his relationships. So when Charli found out about Biggie cheating on her, she channeled her anger into her music.

The Notorious B.I.G. famously married Faith Evans after knowing each other for just eight days. During their marriage, Biggie started cheating on Evans with his Junior M.A.F.I.A. groupmate, Lil’ Kim.

Eventually, Biggie started cheating on Lil’ Kim with Charli Baltimore.

She wrote a rap about him cheating

Baltimore recounted her experience dating Biggie in the BET docuseries Once Upon a Time in Hip-Hop: The Murder Inc. Story.

“I met Big at a show in Philly and we were just friends in the beginning and kinda developed into a relationship,” she recalled.

She went on to speak about how she found out he was cheating, and what happened when she confronted him.

“I had broke into his phone and somehow got his password to his phone,” she remembered. “It was like, all these like, random girls on there saying all this stuff. So, I wrote every girl’s name down that I had from the voicemail and made like, a whole rap including all their names and s***.”

She rapped the song for him, and rather than be afraid of what she was going to do to him, he was impressed. “By the time I spit it, I was laughing and so was he. He was like, ‘Yo, you’re f***ing crazy,'” she said. “In his mind, he thought, ‘You really got some talent and you should really keep trying to write a rhyme every day, and let’s see what comes of it.'”

Biggie’s cheating led to a fight right before his death

Another time, just days before Biggie was shot to death in Los Angeles in 1997, Charli confronted Biggie again about cheating on him. She looked back on the incident in a 2021 interview on The Art of Dialogue.

“When I first went out there, we had had a crazy argument a couple days into my trip,” she recalled. “We actually got kicked out of the hotel that we were staying in. And it was pretty wild.”

“We had a huge fight in Cali, wrecked the hotel room,” she said. “I believe it was a crazy, super expensive watch that Puff had bought for Big for Christmas and some crazy ring that Big had just got and I threw it off the balcony into the pool.”

“It was over some pictures that he had of, let’s just say, he was in some compromising positions and he had taken some pictures with a disposable camera of himself and a girl,” she explained. Biggie denied that the photos were of him, which led to her chucking his jewelry over the balcony.

