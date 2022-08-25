1 Charli XCX Music Video Was Shot in the Same Place as the ‘Se7en’ Box Scene

Charli XCX is the greatest artist of her generation — and the artist behind “Beg For You.” Additionally, she starred in the official YouTube music video with “Tokyo Love Hotel” artist Rina Sawayama.

Later, Sawayama shared fun facts from their filming spot, highlighting another production filmed in the same desert location.

Charli XCX released ‘Crash’ and its single ‘Beg For You’ featuring Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX attend Charli XCX ‘Crash’ album launch party with Amazon Music | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Thanks to some “femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses,” Charli XCX released her highly anticipated album, Crash, in 2022, with the artist also embarking on her Crash-themed world tour.

The collection held singles like “Good Ones,” “Baby,” and “Every Rule.” Additionally, this production came with music videos featuring Charli XCX and her slew of “iconic” celebrity friends.

The “Beg For You” video featured this artist in shades of red and black dancing alongside Rina Sawayama. This YouTube clip has earned over 6 million views and dozens of comments from Angels and Pixels alike.

“THIS IS THE VIDEO OF THE YEAR! QUEENS,” one fan wrote. Another YouTube user noted, “I’m so obsessed with this song, been playing it on repeat like crazy.”

Charli XCX filmed one music video in the same location as ‘Se7en’

Crash included Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek on “New Shapes.” For an Elle YouTube video, Sawayama mentioned her work with Charli XCX on “Beg For You,” which was officially deemed a “banger” by the “XS” singer.

“We shot the video in a place called Lancaster, which is outside of LA in basically a barren field, like [a] desert,” Sawayama said. “It’s where the last shot of Se7en was shot. ‘What’s in the box, man?’ That one.”

“But it was in January, and it was unbelievably cold, and I’ve never been so cold ever,” she continued. “And there was just no way to keep me warm, ’cause I was getting help getting jackets on in between shots. It was just… the cold was inside me at that point.”

The movie Sawayama mentioned features Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, and Kevin Spacey, telling the story of a “seven deadly sins” serial killer. Released in 1995, Se7en is known for one of its final scenes, where Pitt screams about a mysterious box found in a field.

Charli XCX released the ‘Hot In It’ music video in 2022

Crash wasn’t Charli XCX’s only music-related project of 2022. This artist partnered with the DJ/producer Tiësto for “Hot In It.” The original track received over 35 million Spotify plays. Weeks later, Charli XCX appeared in the official “Hot In It” music video.

She worked with Netflix’s Stranger Things to appear in a concert from the Upside Down. Charli XCX recently wrote, recorded, and released one song for the Bodies Bodies Bodies soundtrack. “Hot Girl” is currently available on most major streaming platforms, as is the 2022 release Crash.

