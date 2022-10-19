What Charlie Puth Has to Say About the Adam Levine Controversy

Charlie Puth writes music for other artists, including the Grammy award-winning group Maroon 5. Years after working on “Lips On You,” Puth commented on the alleged affair between Adam Levine and influencer Sumner Stroh. Here’s what the “Attention” singer said about the “situation.”

Adam Levine allegedly had an affair with social media influencer Sumner Stroh

Artists Charlie Puth and Adam Levine attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

In September 2022, news broke that Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine reportedly had an affair with an Instagram influencer. Sumner Stroh shared screenshots of DMs between her and Levine, alleging in a TikTok video that, “At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated.”

“I fully realize I’m not the victim in this,” the influencer said in an apology to Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, according to US Weekly. “I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

At the time, Prinsloo was expecting another child with Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman took to social media, denying the claims and elaborating on his relationship with his family. Levine has two children with Prinsloo.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote via Instagram Story. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Charlie Puth commented on the Adam Levine affair, saying that he’s not ‘super-familiar with the situation’

Some other celebrities commented on the alleged affair between Levine and Stroh. That includes the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” vocalist, Charlie Puth.

“So obviously I’m not even really super-familiar with the situation, but, you know, he is a buddy of mine,” Puth said during an interview with Rolling Stone. Puth is one of the songwriters behind Maroon 5’s “Lips On You,” released in 2017.

“I was really taken aback by that, to be completely honest, and I don’t even honestly know what to say, because it’s not a great situation,” he continued. “And I can’t relate to it at all. I simply am just here, like, not knowing what to do.”

Is Charlie Puth friends with Adam Levine?

It’s unclear just how close Puth and Levine are with the two rarely collaborating on music in recent years. Thanks to collaborations, Puth became friends with several chart-topping musicians. The youngest BTS member, Jungkook, was featured on “Left and Right,” released in 2022.

Puth worked on The Lockdown Sessions with Elton John, revealing that he actually lives close to the “Cold Heart” vocalist. This year, Puth released his full-length CHARLIE album after detailing much of his creative process on TikTok. Music by Puth is available on most major streaming platforms.

