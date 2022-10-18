Charlie Puth Defends TikTok Amid Controversy: ‘It’s Allowed Me to Show My Real Self’

TikTok is one of the most important parts of the music industry today. It has helped launch the careers of unknown artists and established singers pushing their new songs. Some stars are not a fan of the power TikTok has, but Charlie Puth recently defended the app and revealed why he likes using it.

Charlie Puth has achieved success with the help of TikTok

Charlie Puth attends the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Puth rose to fame when he featured on 2015’s “See You Again,” alongside rapper Wiz Khalifa. From there, the artist has had many pop hits, including “Attention,” “How Long,” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez).”

The singer has also blown up online with his TikToks. Puth’s videos take viewers behind the scenes of some of his hits, showing them how he comes up with melodies and produces his songs.

Puth has also gained thousands of views with his videos about the musicality of everyday life. The popstar shows how a song can be made using household objects as instruments.

How TikTok helps Charlie Puth ‘show [his] real self’

In a recent appearance on the Spout Podcast, Charlie Puth shared that he feels TikTok allows people “to show their real self” — and that includes him. The singer also credited his authentic TikToks for his rise in listeners.

“I’ve had the most ears on my music as of recently because I’m just being myself,” Puth explained. “Which is…what this album [is about],” he added of Charlie. “It’s myself.”

Puth discussed his thoughts on TikTok further with Variety. He said the videos have made him “very open-minded” when it comes to sharing his creative process.

“My main goal on TikTok is to prove that everything is musical, and the way to convey that message is through comedy,” he continued. “I think I’ve proven that you can drop a bunch of spoons on the floor, and they make notes.”

Halsey, FKA Twigs, Florence Welch slam TikTok

Charlie Puth is nothing but complimentary about what TikTok has done for his music career. But other artists are not fans of the social media app.

Halsey recently made headlines when she posted a TikTok alleging that her record label would not let her release a song unless they could “fake a viral moment on TikTok.” The video went viral, starting a conversation about the impact TikTok has on the music industry, as well as fake viral moments.

Some even accused the “So Good” artist of making up the story about their label not letting them release the song until she created a viral moment, thus ensuring the initial TikTok would go viral.

Halsey isn’t the only star who has spoken out against TikTok. FKA Twigs, Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch have all made videos with tongue-in-cheek comments about their labels making them create videos.

“It’s true,” FKA Twigs wrote in a since-deleted video. “All record labels ask for are tiktoks and i got told off today for not making enough effort.”

Meanwhile, Welch captioned a TikTok, “The label are begging me for ‘low fi tik toks’ so here you go. pls send help.”

