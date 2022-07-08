Charlie Puth Eats Caesar Salad With His Hands, Leaf by Leaf

Like many in the entertainment industry, Charlie Puth has tried to carve out a niche for himself and has used TikTok to do that. Puth has become popular with his quirky mannerisms, making him more relatable to his fans. The celebrity recently revealed that he eats Caesar salad with his hands, leaf by leaf. Find out more.

Charlie Puth | Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Charlie Puth eats his Caesar salad with his hands, leaf by leaf

Puth recently sat down with Bustle to discuss his career and blossoming TikTok presence. The outlet noted that Puth had a methodical approach toward life and music and had no interest in presenting himself as anything he wasn’t.

On his retooled third album — and his delightfully weird TikTok — @charlieputh is letting it all hang out. For Bustle’s May cover story, he speaks to @_sleach. https://t.co/G9CvuWpQWS — Bustle (@bustle) May 31, 2022

The interviewer noted that this approach saw the singer eat his Caesar salad with his fingers, leaf by leaf. Puth’s salad-eating method is only one of the ways the singer distinguishes himself in a sea of entertainers. He claimed he used the same approach in his TikTok videos and career.

Puth told the publication that he aims for people to react to his videos and doesn’t mind if the reaction isn’t positive. He said:

“I would be more offended if somebody opens up my TikTok and they have no opinion about it if they were indifferent. I want them to be either very angry about it or in love with it.”

Puth’s TikTok has gotten raunchy over the years, with many calling attention to the fact that the singer acts like he doesn’t get any action. The running gag regarding his social media has been that Puth needs to get some or, as comedian Sarah Schauer tweeted, “I fear the worst,” but none of that seems to faze the singer.

A look into Charlie Puth’s rising career

Puth entered the entertainment world in 2009 when he started a YouTube channel. He would post comedy skits and acoustic covers on his channel until 2011 when things changed for the singer. That year, Puth participated in an online singing competition held by blogger Perez Hilton singing a cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

He gained even further notoriety when talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced that she had signed Puth to her record label. In 2012, the singer and Emily Luther performed two songs on DeGeneres’s talk show.

The duo performed “Need You Now” by Lady Antebellum, with Puth revisiting his viral performance of Adele’s “Someone Like You.” In 2015, news broke that Puth had signed with APG/Atlantic. The label pulled all his music from iTunes for a fresh start. That same year, Puth made himself known on a global scale by releasing his debut single, “Marvin Gaye” partnering with Meghan Trainor for the song.

“Marvin Gaye” peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and had a great reception. Puth gained even more fame when he partnered with rapper Wiz Khalifa for a tribute song to Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker. The song was featured in the franchise’s seventh installment, Furious 7.

The single also stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 nonconsecutive weeks and earned three Grammy nods in various categories. Puth and Trainor worked together again on her song “Dear Future Husband,” with Puth serving as Trainor’s love interest.

Charlie Puth’s self-titled album is scheduled for release later this year

Puth’s self-titled album Charlie is expected to debut later this year. However, Puth has given fans a taste of what to expect by releasing several hits from his new content. In January, he released “Light Switch,” revealing he sped it up to get people out of their pandemic funk. He also released “That’s Hilarious” in April 2022, which seems to hint at a bad breakup.

RELATED: Charlie Puth’s Net Worth Has Quietly Grown to a Surprising Sum