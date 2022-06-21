Charlie Puth Lost His Virginity at 21 to a Fan, Feels ‘Sad’ It Wasn’t ‘More Memorable’

Charlie Puth catapulted into stardom in what seemed like a fast manner. The singer rose to fame after his videos on YouTube went viral. Since then, his celebrity has only increased as he makes more music. The fame has seen Puth interacting with several of his fans, but one interaction left him regretting it. The singer recently revealed he lost his virginity at 21 to a fan and said he feels “sad” it wasn’t “more memorable.”

Charlie Puth’s music career

Producer and singer Charlie Puth in 2022 | Steve Jennings/WireImage

Puth began posting acoustic covers and comedy skits on YouTube in 2009. In 2011, he participated in an online singing competition by Perez Hilton called Can You Sing? Puth won the competition after singing a cover of the popular song “Someone Like You” by Adele.

That same year, Ellen DeGeneres announced that her record label eleveneleven had signed Puth and Emily Luther. The following year Luther and Puth performed “Someone Like You” on DeGeneres’s show Ellen. They also performed Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now.”

In 2015, Puth signed with APG/Atlantic, which pulled his previous records from iTunes. That same year, the singer released his debut hit, ‘Marvin Gaye,’ working on the track with Meghan Trainor. The song had great reception peaking at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Puth collaborated with Wiz Khalifa to pay homage to actor Paul Walker who died in a car crash. Their song “See You Again” was featured on Furious 7 and charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 nonconsecutive weeks. It also earned three Grammy Awards nominations in different categories.

Puth also worked as a producer on Trey Songz’s 2015 single “Slow Motion.” He starred in Trainor’s music video for the song “Dear Future Husband” as her love interest. Puth released his debut album in 2016. The album Nine Track Mind peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Charlie Puth regretted losing his virginity

On his retooled third album — and his delightfully weird TikTok — @charlieputh is letting it all hang out. For Bustle’s May cover story, he speaks to @_sleach. https://t.co/G9CvuWpQWS — Bustle (@bustle) May 31, 2022

Puth recently sat down with Bustle to talk about his popularity on TikTok and his music career. The singer, among other things, spoke about his first sexual experience. He revealed his first time going to town on himself was very memorable for him and even recalled the song he did the deed to, saying it was “This Love” by Maroon 5.

Puth further told the publication about the first time he had sex, revealing that it happened with a fan after a show in Boston. He said, “This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ It was like, ‘I feel like a rock star.’ I never saw her again. She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable.”

Fans think Charlie Puth is horny, and he agrees

Puth has amassed a substantial following on his social media pages and uses them to promote his work. His TikTok account has helped him take his fans through his creative process. But fans and some celebrities fear Puth might be starved of some action based on his recent posts.

Puth has flooded his TikTok account with several shirtless posts, dirty jokes, and commentary on his own music, with one of his songs ‘Cheating On You’ supposedly including him moaning. Comedian Sarah Schauer tweeted last year, “Charlie Puth is so incredibly horny on TikTok. If someone doesn’t f**k him soon, I fear the worst.”

Bustle reported the singer laughing at the tweet when it was read back to him before he revealed that he had sex the night when he read Schauer’s tweet. Puth further shared he makes his best music when he is horny, saying, “I think to be a creative, you have to be a little bit.”

RELATED: Charlie Puth Admits Elton John Saying His Music ‘Sucked’ Was a ‘Gut Punch’