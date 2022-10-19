‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Was Cast in ‘One of Us Is Lying’ and Later Dropped Out

No, your eyes did not deceive you — that was Chase Stokes in the first few seconds of One of Us Is Lying. Many fans of the Outer Banks star noticed his brief cameo in the pilot episode of Peacock’s teen mystery, but they were disappointed when he never appeared on-screen again. As it turns out, Stokes was supposed to have a main role, but he was recast during filming. Here’s why.

‘Outer Banks’ star Chase Stokes had a very brief role in Peacock’s ‘One of Us Is Lying.’ | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Who did Chase Stokes play in ‘One of Us Is Lying’?

One of Us Is Lying Season 1, based on the book of the same name by Karen M. McManus, follows five high school students in detention. When one of them suddenly dies, the other four become suspects in the alleged murder, each with their own motives.

Stokes was cast to play TJ Forrester, a popular kid who often flirts with other girls, despite his relationship with Vanessa Clark (Sara Thompson). In an interview with PureWow in 2020 (via J-14), Stokes described TJ as “sort of this lovable idiot, who seemingly gets himself into more trouble than he ever needs to.”

The role of TJ later went to George Ferrier, an actor from New Zealand. Ferrier is still relatively new to acting, but he had a recurring role in the 2016 series Dirty Laundry. He also starred in 2021’s Juniper.

Still, Stokes wasn’t completely cut from One of Us Is Lying. He appeared as TJ in the opening scene of the pilot, walking into the school with his arm around Vanessa. So, why did he end up leaving his role?

Why Chase Stokes dropped out of ‘One of Us Is Lying’

Yes, I was in one of us is lying. Yes. I love the show. Unfortunately with scheduling conflicts I couldn’t do the show but if you haven’t seen it, please go watch one of us is lying and enjoy <3 — Chase Stokes (@hichasestokes) February 19, 2022

As more and more fans noticed Stokes in the pilot, the actor took to Twitter to clear things up. He confirmed that he was, in fact, in One of Us Is Lying. However, due to “scheduling conflicts,” Stokes was forced to drop the role of TJ.

Stokes didn’t specify what “scheduling conflicts” he ran into. However, it likely had something to do with Outer Banks. The Netflix show about treasure-hunting teens in the Outer Banks of North Carolina became a hit upon its debut in 2020. Stokes stars as John B. Routledge, a teen who becomes determined to finish the hunt for gold that his missing father started. Filming for Outer Banks’ second season likely conflicted with One of Us Is Lying filming.

Even though Stokes did not keep his role in One of Us Is Lying, he still encouraged fans to check out the show.

‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 premieres this month

Well, you heard the man. Now is the perfect time to catch up on One of Us Is Lying Season 1, as season 2 will premiere on Peacock this month. The second installment sees the detention kids stalked and controlled by a mysterious person known as “Simon Says.”

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 20, on Peacock. Chase Stokes probably won’t make another One of Us Is Lying cameo, but fans can see him in Outer Banks Season 3, premiering on Netflix in 2023.

