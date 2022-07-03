Was Cheating the Reason for Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s Divorce?

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa famously divorced while working together on Flip or Flop, and many fans have wondered about cheating rumors surrounding the former couple. Did Hall or El Moussa cheat, or both? Here’s what we know about the HGTV star’s divorce and whether or not one or both of them were unfaithful.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Fans thought Christina Hall might have cheated on Tarek El Moussa with their contractor

Cheating rumors plagued Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s divorce. Some fans suspected that Hall cheated on El Moussa with the couple’s contractor, Gary Anderson.

Anderson met the HGTV star when he was hired to work on the pool at the house Hall and El Moussa shared.

“Christina grew close to Gary,” an inside source told In Touch. “Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone, but had no concrete evidence.”

The insider claimed that El Moussa saw “inappropriate” text messages between Anderson and Hall in May 2016. “Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary,” the source shared.

Hall was romantically linked to the contractor following her split from El Moussa, according to Us Weekly. But the publication reported that Hall and Anderson went their separate ways by February 2017. The couple reportedly “broke up because of too many outside pressures.”

Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa stepped out with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson this week: https://t.co/BZd3dKbNDJ pic.twitter.com/6fnWGjBMg7 — E! News (@enews) February 4, 2017

Fans speculated that Tarek El Moussa cheated on Christina Hall with their children’s nanny

Christina Hall wasn’t the only one fans accused of cheating in her marriage with Tarek El Moussa. The Flipping 101 star aroused suspicion when he started dating the family’s nanny.

TMZ reported that 33-year-old El Moussa “hooked up” with 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, who was taking care of Hall and El Moussa’s two kids. The publication noted that El Moussa and Logan started their romance in September 2016, months after the Flip or Flop stars separated.

El Moussa “was warned” not to get romantically involved with an employee, so he fired Logan before they started dating.

The couple attended a Florida Georgia Line concert together in October 2016. Their romance didn’t last long after that, and they broke up the same month.

Tarek El Moussa reportedly dated the couple's nanny after split https://t.co/k0riSI5K5a pic.twitter.com/85YWhautwG — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 17, 2016

The ‘Flip or Flop stars said cheating was not a factor in their divorce

Despite all the rumors, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall assured fans that cheating was not the reason for their divorce.

“Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation or believes the other was,” the former couple shared in an official statement following their split (per Distractify).

Hall may have dated their contractor, and El Moussa went out with their nanny, but according to them, those relationships started after the HGTV stars had already separated.

RELATED: Christina Haack Went on Vacation With Tarek El Moussa’s Family Years After The ‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Divorced