Check out Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Halloween Costumes and Set-Up

Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin know how to celebrate Halloween. Following the popular holiday, the country singer shared a video of her and McLoughlin dressed up as the Addams Family. The couple even dressed up Lambert’s dogs.

Brendan McLoughlin | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrated Halloween

On Nov. 1, Lambert shared a video on social media showing how she and McLoughlin celebrated Halloween this year.

The video is set to an instrumental of “The Addams Family” theme song. Lambert’s video opens with two black-and-white photos. One shows Lambert and McLoughlin dressed up and posing with some of Lambert’s dogs who are also in costume.

A second black-and-white photo gives fans a better look at Lambert as Morticia Addams and McLoughlin as Gomez Addams.

The video then changes to color and shows multiple photos and videos of Lambert and McLoughlin’s Halloween setup consisting of lots of sweet treats, decorations, and more of Lambert’s dogs in costume.

Fans reacted to the couple’s Halloween party

On social media, country music fans shared their appreciation for how Lambert and McLoughlin celebrated the holiday.

“I mean this in the best way: love that this looks like anyone’s Halloween party. Like, totally normal and real. No crazy, over-the-top celebrity shenanigans- just fun! Thank you for sharing,” a fan commented on Instagram.

Another fan commented on Instagram, “Great costumes and great goodies!”

One Instagram user wrote, “Aww Morticia and Gomez are goals just like you two so this is perfect!”

“Amazing costumes and looks like a spectacular Halloween celebration. The puppy dogs are so PRECIOUS,” an Instagram user wrote.

Happy birthday to my ? Brendan! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31 ??✈️?️‍♂️?☀️? pic.twitter.com/LR28HUyyWN — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 14, 2022

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have been married since 2019

Lambert and Mcloughlin first met in November 2018 when Lambert was in New York City to perform on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies. As an officer with the New York Police Department, McLoughlin happened to be working security for the show.

After just a few months of knowing each other, the two married in January 2019. McLoughlin has since retired from the NYPD, and Lambert and McLoughlin primarily reside on Lambert’s Nashville farm.

While their home base is Nashville, the couple enjoys vacationing in their Airstream trailer, and they also travel to New York City to visit McLoughlin’s child from a previous relationship.

In September, Lambert kicked off her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. Before the residency began, McLoughlin promised he would be at all of the residency’s concerts at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

“Every single night I’ll be watching her do what she does best,” McLoughlin told Entertainment Tonight.

The singer has had a break from the residency for the past few weeks, and shows are expected to pick back up on Nov. 26.

