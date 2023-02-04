Chelsea and Cole DeBoer’s Favorite ‘Down Home Fab’ Date Spot Is Sweet and Totally Relatable

Stars of the HGTV series Down Home Fab, former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea DeBoer and her husband, Cole, dished on their favorite spot for a sweet date. Even though the establishment they love best is local to them, it’s the type of place that can be found in small towns everywhere.

So, let’s look at how they started dating, their preferred date spot now that they’re married with kids, and why we agree that such places are great for spending time with someone special.

(L-R) Chelsea Houska DeBoer and Cole DeBoer | Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer started dating after a meet-cute at the gas station

Chelsea and Cole first spotted each other at a gas station, and their connection was instant, even though they didn’t talk to each other. “I was getting gas one day, and [Chelsea] came pulling up and got gas at the pump next to me, and we just kept staring back and forth the whole time,” Cole told HGTV.

He remembered thinking she was “really cute,” and they went their ways without a word, but they crossed paths again very soon. Cole said they kept passing each other on their way home, sharing, “I’d drive by and peek [over], and then she’d drive by and look.”

Chelsea said, “I went home, and my friend was there, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. I just saw the cutest guy at the gas station.”

“For the days following, I would talk about ‘the gas station guy,” she added, noting he eventually reached out. “I was freaking out because the gas station guy messaged me!”

The couple married in 2016, and Cole made a long story short by saying, “And now we have four children, and we’re doing [Down Home Fab].”

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer love to visit a seasonal ice cream stand near their home in South Dakota

In a segment for HGTV shared on YouTube, the DeBoers took viewers to their favorite date spot — an “iconic” seasonal ice cream stand called B&G Milky Way in Sioux Falls, SD, near where they built their dream home.

Cole mentioned he went to the same place when he was a kid, and such longevity indicates the food must be good. As Chelsea explained, since the “hidden gem” closes in colder months, the locals, including the famous couple, get extra excited once they open back up for the season.

But the one downside is that planning to follow a diet might go out the window, as Chelsea shared. She said she wanted to stick to healthy foods, but as Cole fed her a bite of his ice cream, he told her, “Not today!”

Why seasonal ice cream stands are excellent spots for dates

Whether married for a long time or just getting to know each other on a date, there’s something about the atmosphere at seasonal ice cream stands that’s fun and romantic. So, we agree that spots like Chelsea and Cole’s favorite are great for spring and summertime dates.

For those who live around them, their opening signals that summer is almost here again. It’s a time of year when everything feels renewed and hopeful, and getting the treats you missed through the winter is just a taste of what’s to come in the spring. So, it’s sweet to share that feeling with someone special.

You might not be able to visit the ice cream stand the DeBoer family prefers, but there are similar establishments all over the country. They may only serve ice cream or have a full menu of food and beverage choices, but their options are almost always delicious.

However, there’s the ever-present knowledge that the doors will stay locked again once fall is in effect, so you have to get it while the getting is good! And, as Chelsea showed us, it could be good to plan on cheating on any hope for a diet that doesn’t include ice cream and maybe some fried foods, too.