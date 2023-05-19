Chelsea Lazkani Slams ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star, Bre Tiesi, for Situationship With Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and his unconventional family planning strategy has been the talk of tabloids and Hollywood for the last couple of years. Now, Cannon and his family are the talk of Selling Sunset, too. The Netflix reality TV series has released its sixth season, and co-stars Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani will battle it out over Nick Cannon this season. Bre Tiesi is one of six women to have children with the The Masked Singer host.

Chelsea Lazkani | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Related There Is at Least 1 More Former Love Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Child With

Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani argue over Nick Cannon in season 6 of ‘Selling Sunset’

Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi don’t see eye-to-eye regarding family. In the explosive trailer for season six of Selling Sunset, Lazkani is seen talking about Bre Tiesi’s relationship with Nick Cannon and how she finds their relationship “off-putting.” Lazkani suggested that her Christian faith is the reason behind her discomfort with Tiesi and Cannon’s relationship, which appears to waver between co-parenting, polyamory, and a “situationship.”

Tiesi didn’t take the dig lying down. In the trailer, the mother of one had plenty to say on the topic. Tiesi insisted that who she opted to have children with was no one’s business. Her assessment is correct.

Tiesi’s relationship with Cannon comes up more than once during the season. Despite claiming to be happy and fulfilled in her relationship with Cannon, the reality star has been picked apart by viewers and her lawyer for commenting on child support on the show. In one controversial moment, Tiesi alleges that after 10 children, a person doesn’t need to pay child support because they can’t “afford” it. Tiesi’s lawyer spoke with Us Weekly and clarified that Tiesi’s statement was completely incorrect.

Lazkani joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season 5. Tiesi is a new addition to the cast for season six. While Lazkani and Tiesi have to work together for the series, it doesn’t look like they’ll be sparking up a real-life friendship anytime soon.

How many kids does Bre Tiesi have?

Tiesi and Cannon share one child. Their son, Legendary Love Cannon, was born in June 2022. He is Tiesi’s only child. Shortly after giving birth to Legendary, Bre Tiesi began working on Selling Sunset.

Cannon isn’t the first famous face Tiesi has been tied to. Before having a child with Cannon, Tiesi married former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. Manziel, now 30, was the talk of the NFL during his draft year but disappointed on the field. He was released amid sobriety struggles in 2016.

Manziel and Tiesi married in 2018, but their relationship struggles were made public relatively quickly. Tiesi accused the former signal-caller of cheating before they ultimately ended their marriage. Manziel and Tiesi finalized their divorce in November 2021. They have no children together.