Is Cher Engaged to Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards? She Tweeted ‘No Words’ Alongside Pic of Dazzling Diamond Ring

Cher‘s relationship with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, appears to have kicked into the fast lane. Fans are freaking out over a photo the legendary performer shared on Twitter of a dazzling pear-shaped diamond ring on Christmas Day. However, is she engaged to her beau of several months?

Cher and Alexander Edwards | Joce Zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cher and Alexander sparked dating rumors in Nov. 2022

On Nov. 2, rumors swirled that Cher was dating the music executive when she was spotted holding hands with him in Los Angeles. On Nov. 6, Cher seemingly confirmed that she was seeing Alexander when she shared a picture of him on her Twitter account and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

She discussed the early days of her relationship with Alexander in a separate tweet. Cher wrote, “He’s 36 & In End, He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He’s consistent one. I’m The Skittish one. We love each other. LADIES, NEVER GIVE UP. Neither One Wanted 2 Make LONG TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC, and NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E Grill. Must say he was different 4 Me.”

On Nov. 23, Cher shared a photo of her beau wearing nothing but his underwear on Twitter and captioned it, “A.E.Hanging Ot [sic].”

Is Cher engaged to Alexander Edwards? She showed off a new diamond ring on Twitter

On Dec. 25, Cher shared a photograph of a pear-shaped diamond solitaire set on a band encrusted with diamonds. The ring sparkled as it sat in the box’s black velvet casing, which Alexander held.

She wrote in the photo’s caption, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” she captioned the pic.” Cher followed that post with a second statement accompanied by the same photo: “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.” She also shared a message to her fans, writing in all caps, “Want to send out my love to u. We have been through tears of sadness & joy.”

So is Cher engaged, or isn’t she? While the entertainer has yet to confirm whether or not the couple has made their relationship official, it appears she is delighted. Coming on the heels of the death of her beloved mother, Georgia Holt, on Dec. 10, Cher seems to be holding on tightly to her new love.

The ‘Believe’ singer once said older men ‘didn’t like her’

During a Dec. 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher explained her dating options before her relationship with Alexander began. “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

Cher told Clarkson that she would’ve “never had a date” had she just stuck to older guys. “Older men just didn’t like me all that much,” Cher said.

“Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple of boyfriends hovering around my age, but they didn’t like me for some reason,” she continued. “And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, OK?”

According to People, Edwards dated Amber Rose for three years before their relationship ended in August 2021. The couple welcomed a child together in October 2019 named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Cher, 76, was wed to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. Since then, she has had high-profile relationships with many younger men, including Rob Camiletti, Richie Sambora, Val Kilmer, Gene Simmons, and Tom Cruise. Cher has two adult children, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.