Cher Made $1 Million Salary for 7 Minutes of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’

Having started her career in 1965, Cher has continually maintained her star status throughout the years and is still revered as a pop icon today. Along with her decorated singing career, the icon has dipped her toes into the realm of film and television too. Cher even made a $1 million salary for a seven-minute appearance in the 2018 film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Read on to learn more about her impressive career and discover what her estimated net worth is today.

Cher agreed to do ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ before reading the script

The 2008 film Mamma Mia starring Amanda Seyfried as Sophie and Meryl Streep as her mother, Donna, was a huge box-office success. According to IMDb, the film grossed over $600 million worldwide. With such success and the large fan base the film drew in, it’s no surprise that a sequel film was released a decade later.

In the 2018 sequel film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Cher was cast as Donna’s mother, Ruby. Cher actually agreed to do the sequel film before ever reading the script. In an interview, the entertainer told the story of how her role came to fruition. “The reason I did Mamma Mia 2 is because my agent, my old agent, and my dear, dear friend Ronnie Meyer, who is the head of all of Universal [Studios,] called me up and said, ‘Cher you’re doing Mamma Mia’ and hung up,” she revealed.

Cher made a notable salary for her role in ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’

Listening to her old agent and friend turned out to be a great decision for Cher. The pop icon appeared on screen for about seven minutes of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. For these seven minutes, Cher was paid around $1 million, according to BuzzFeed. While Cher is no stranger to high paychecks, $1 million for a seven-minute appearance is certainly an incredible trade.

While Cher initially gained fame from her pop career, the pop icon has actually appeared in quite a few films and television shows. According to IMDb, Cher starred in the 2010 film Burlesque alongside fellow pop singer Christina Aguilera. She also earned roles in the 1987 film Moonstruck, the 1990 film Mermaids, and the 2003 film Stuck on You. Cher even won an Academy Award for her work on Moonstruck.

What is Cher’s 2022 net worth?

Cher arrives for the world film premiere of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London. July 16, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. | Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Of course, outside of her film and television career, Cher made the majority of her wealth from her pop career. She has been coined the “Goddess of Pop” by the media for years now. Cher first gained popularity in 1965 as one-half of the Sonny & Cher folk rock duo.

The popular sixties pair tied the knot in 1964, and in 1965 their song “I Got You Babe” skyrocketed to the top of the U.S. and U.K. charts. During this time, Cher was also working on her solo career and came out with the top 10 hits “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” and “You Better Sit Down Kids.”

Sonny and Cher’s marriage ended in divorce in 1975. However, Cher went on to have an impressive solo career. In 1979, Cher released her disco album Take Me Home. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cher earned $300,000 a week from 1979 to 1982 for her concert residency in Las Vegas. As of 2022, the “Goddess of Pop” holds a net worth of around $360 million.

RELATED: The Oscar-Winning Movie That Cher Nearly Landed: She Starred in ‘Mermaids’ Instead