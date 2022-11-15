Could Cheryl Burke Finally Become a ‘DWTS’ Judge Now That Len Goodman Has Announced His Retirement?

The news of Len Goodman’s retirement from Dancing with the Stars has fueled speculation that his judge’s seat will be taken by a longtime pro. Cheryl Burke, who has been with the series since season 2, has long wanted to become a judge on the Disney+ series. Will she finally get her chance?

Cheryl Burke joined the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2006

Burke joined the series in 2006 as a pro dancer. She won a mirrorball trophy during the series’ second season alongside 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey. The following season, she claimed back-to-back victories with NFL star Emmett Smith.

Burke has landed a coveted spot in the Dancing with the Stars finale six times, most recently coming in third in season 30 with Cody Rigsby. She is the most seasoned female pro, having performed in 26 out of 31 seasons of the series, both on ABC and its current home, Disney+.

Could Cheryl Burke become a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge now that Len Goodman has announced his retirement?

Burke shared on her podcast Burke in the Game on an episode titled “Bent But Not Burken,” that season 31 is her last as a dancer.

“It is hard for me to leave,” she explained. “I always come back because, I guess, it’s tough to say goodbye to a show and to a family that I’ve only known here in Los Angeles. I moved here when I was 21. I’m 38 now.”

However, she already has her eye on the next step of her dancing career. She expressed interest in becoming a judge on the series long before Len Goodman announced his retirement on Dancing with the Stars‘ November 14 episode.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she would eventually be interested in another “job” on the show.

“There are lots of different titles,” she continued. “But I have had the same one since 2006. Hopefully, it’s within this family. If not, that’s OK too. But, like anybody, you know, you like to get promoted.”

Asked whether she’d consider a seat at the judges’ table, Burke said, “I mean, with no commercial breaks, I think they can squeeze another one in there, right?” “[I’m] just saying, there’s only one woman up there, that’s my sister,” Burke said of judge Carrie Ann Inaba. “So let’s go, sister, from another mister!”

Some of her fellow pros think Burke has what it takes to be a judge

Page Six spoke to newly eliminated pro-Britt Stewart after Goodman’s announcement about any additions to the judges table upon Goodman’s exit. Stewart and actor Daniel Durant exited during the semifinals episode.

“Cheryl wants to be a judge, and I think she would be an amazing addition,” said Stewart. “I think that Derek is a testament to a past pro becoming a judge. He really has the knowledge and experience of what it’s like to be in our shoes.”

“However, I am a Cheryl fan all day long,” Stewart added. “I would love to see her in that position.”

The Dancing with the Stars season finale streams Monday, November 21, on Disney+.

