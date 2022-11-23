Cheryl Burke Hints Another Show Is in Her Future; Could She Be the Next Bachelorette?

Cheryl Burke has been a pro on Dancing with the Stars since 2006. However, during the season 31 finale on Monday, Nov. 21, Burke gave her final performance and retired from the competition series. Find out why Burke is hanging up her ballroom dance shoes, what she has said about her future on television, and why we can see her as the next star of The Bachelorette.

Why did Cheryl Burke retire from ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

As Burke explained in an Instagram caption, she is leaving Dancing with the Stars to challenge herself and continue her personal growth. “I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, [and] I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds,” Burke wrote. “I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry.”

What Burke has up her sleeve remains unclear. However, she did hint at the possibility of doing another television show on her podcast.

The former ‘DWTS’ pro says another TV show is ‘in the works’

After the Dancing with the Stars finale, Burke recorded an episode of her podcast, Burke in the Game where she opened up about her final dance and decision to leave the show. “I do have a lot of fear behind this decision,” the dancer admitted in the “No Looking Burke” episode. “I do know that once one door opens, I’m pretty sure, because it has to happen, another door opens.”

Then, Burke spoke briefly about what is to come. “There’s a lot of talks about me being part of another television show — stay tuned for that,” she said. Could the newly single dancer join the cast of another ABC series like The Bachelorette?

“I don’t want to announce anything that hasn’t been official,” she concluded. “But it is definitely in the works.” Besides the mystery show, Burke plans to continue talking about mental health on her podcast and “continue to be [her] authentic self on television.” Sounds like something a Bachelorette would say, no?

Could Cheryl Burke be the next star of ‘The Bachelorette’?

At this point, the idea of Burke becoming a fourth judge and filling Len Goodman’s spot on Dancing with the Stars is unlikely. That’s not to say we’ll never see Burke around the DWTS ballroom again, but she didn’t get the judging position she has long been talking about.

Still, another ABC series like The Bachelorette could make sense for Burke to star in. Since filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February 2022, the Dancing with the Stars pro has been open about her separation. While she has talked openly about “dating herself,” we can see Burke taking the leap to find love on a show like The Bachelorette.

At this time, this is simply speculation. There has yet to be an official announcement regarding Burke becoming the next Bachelorette. However, if and when that happens, we’ll let you know.

Until then, keep up with Burke on her iHeart Radio podcast and YouTube channel.