Cheryl Burke Will ‘Likely’ Retire After ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31; Here’s Why

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has mentioned her desire to retire before. After competing with Sam Champion in season 31 of DWTS, it seems Burke has made up her mind about her future in the ballroom. Find out why Dancing with the Stars Season 31 will “likely” be Burke’s last.

Cheryl Burke has talked about retiring from ‘DWTS’ in the past

Since 2020, Burke has been talking about the idea of retiring from the competition series. She has mentioned it several times on the Pretty Messed Up podcast, which she previously co-hosted with AJ McLean and Rene Elizondo. In November 2020, Burke admitted she was frustrated and questioning whether or not it was “still the show [she] signed up for.”

In another interview with Elizabeth Vargas’ podcast Heart of the Matter, Burke also mentioned the idea of retiring. “I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain,” Burke said in October 2021. “I’m 37 years old … but that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer?”

Why retirement might be in the cards for Cheryl Burke now

During the Oct. 16 episode of Burke in the Game, the DWTS pro said a lot of people have been asking her if season 31 will be her last. “The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season — as a dancer, that is.”

Burke says her body is telling her to stop dancing at this point. Additionally, Burke said her contract is up and feels this is a good time to evaluate her career and “see what’s next.” Moreover, Burke knows there are a lot of dancers vying for her job. As a result, she thinks it would be “unfair” to stick around for another season knowing retirement is inevitably coming up.

Cheryl Burke still wants to be involved in Dancing with the Stars

After retiring, Burke would love to stay part of the Dancing with the Stars family somehow. However, she doesn’t know what that will look like.

“I said in the past that I was going to stop, and I always come back,” she said, adding:

“I guess it’s really hard to say goodbye to a show and a family that I have only known here in Los Angeles. I really hope the higher-ups see my value when it comes to Dancing with the Stars. I have a lot to offer.” Cheryl Burke, ‘Burke in the Game’

Ultimately, if and how Burke comes back to the show in a different capacity isn’t up to her. However, Burke would love to join the cast as another judge or host — without taking anyone’s current job.

Retirement isn’t a ‘for sure decision’ at this point

Burke concluded the episode by saying: “I did say likely. I didn’t say this was a for sure decision. Take what I say lightly, but I have never felt so much peace in my heart with this decision than I do now. This decision’s not made from fear or from anger or disappointment from how the season turned out; this has truly been a long time coming for me.”

