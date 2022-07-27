Cheryl Burke Shares Divorce Update: ‘There’s All This Anger and Disappointment Inside of Me’

Podcast host Cheryl Burke recently shared a divorce update with fans on her iHeartRadio show Burke in the Game. She filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence earlier in 2022. Now, she’s having a hard time eating, sleeping, and staying present. Find out why the Dancing With the Stars pro has “all this anger and disappointment inside” regarding her divorce.

Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February 2022

Burke married Boy Meets World star Lawrence on May 23, 2019. After almost three years of marriage, Burke filed for divorce on Feb. 18, 2022, at a Los Angeles courthouse (via TMZ).

Court documents list Burke and Lawrence’s separation date as Jan. 7. The Dancing with the Stars pro cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for divorce. A prenuptial agreement between Burke and Lawrence is in place.

After the news broke, Burke took to Instagram to address her followers and ask for privacy. “I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys,” Burke posted on Feb. 24. “In writing this I’ve realized that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy.” Since then, she’s been very vocal about her divorce.

Cheryl Burke says some of the ‘asks’ in her divorce from Matthew Lawrence are ‘really absurd’

Before Burke welcomed her guest in the July 25 episode of her podcast Burke In the Game, she shared an update with listeners regarding her divorce. “For the first time I can say that I’m not doing so great,” Burke started.

“I’ve been at a big shoot for the last couple of days — more information on that to come later — but some new news has developed as far as this divorce,” she added. “Obviously, without saying too much about because I do … have an N.D.A in the prenup, it has really ruined my day and my last … three days. It isn’t easy and it is something that is just so sad and … I haven’t been able to eat, I haven’t slept, I haven’t even been able to focus on my job and other things that I’m doing or staying present.”

Burke said even when she’s meditating, there’s all this “anger and disappointment inside” of her. She added:

“That’s all I can really say and I’m just here to be honest with you guys because it hasn’t been easy. It takes a long time just to have two different attorneys exchange thoughts and the thoughts as of now and what the asks are are really absurd.” Cheryl Burke, ‘Burke in the Game’

Burke said she’s trying not to let this “one thing” ruin her day and ultimately her life, but it’s a “huge thing” so “it’s really hard.”

Cheryl Burke is an open book on her podcast

After sharing details about her sobriety journey on the Pretty Messed Up podcast, Burke branched out on her own to start Burke in the Game. In each episode, the Dancing with the Stars pro shares details about her personal life with listeners. The show also includes interviews with therapists and life and love experts. Every now and again, as heard in this episode, Burke will update fans on her divorce proceedings.

Hear more from Burke in her weekly podcast from iHeartRadio Burke in the Game.

