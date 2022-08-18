Cheryl Burke on Tyra Banks Hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘It’s Important We See These Changes’

Tyra Banks replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host in season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. Ahead of season 31, which begins in September on Disney+, professional ballroom dancer Cheryl Burke spoke out about Banks’ role in the ABC series. Discover what Burke enjoys about Banks as host and what bringing “newbies” in does for the show.

Tyra Banks | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Tom Bergeron had several ‘Dancing with the Stars’ co-hosts before Tyra Banks took over

Bergeron was the original host of Dancing with the Stars, which debut in 2005. He was initially paired with Lisa Canning, then Samantha Harris stood alongside him as co-host from 2002 to 2009. Then, Brooke Burke co-hosted DWTS from 2010 to 2013 after her season 7 win. Erin Andrews was Bergeron’s last permanent co-host of the series from 2013 to 2020.

Bergeron and Andrews were let go from Dancing with the Stars after season 28, a decision Bergeron “kinda knew” was coming (via TV Line). Bergeron said there were “personnel changes behind the scenes” and “those people and I did not see eye-to-eye about how best to present the show.” His statement reportedly refers to the show’s decision to cast Sean Spicer, former White House Communications Director under President Donald Trump. Banks stepped in to host the series beginning in season 29 and will return in season 31.

Cheryl Burke says there was ‘pressure’ on Tyra to become part of the ‘DWTS machine’

Burke has been a pro on the show since 2006, working with Bergeron and his many co-hosts. When Banks stepped in to host, Burke was excited.

“Tyra is someone I watched when I was a little girl,” she tells Allison Interviews. “She brings glamour to the show; she really does.”

Burke continued, explaining the pressure on Banks to nail it as the host of DWTS. “At the same time, she came in at a challenging time … during Covid,” she said. “What’s really difficult for dancers in general is we are really very physical. We hug people, we don’t do distance very well. I think with Tyra, she came in right at the height of it, so we didn’t have an audience. It was just Tyra, and she had a lot of pressure to become part of a well-oiled machine here on Dancing with the Stars.”

Cheryl Burke says it’s ‘great to see the show evolve’

There was a lot of initial blowback from fans about Banks hosting DWTS. But Burke thinks bringing “newbies” in is good for the show.

“I love her grand entrances,” Burke said. “I love to see what she wears, and I love to see her starting to grow with the show. I seem to have the longest experience when it comes to Dancing with the Stars, as far as camera time goes.”

She concluded: “It is great to see the show evolve, and I think it’s very important, whether or not Tom Bergeron comes back, I think it’s important that we see these changes to the show. I think there is a comfort [in] knowing that the show’s foundation is still there, but it is nice to throw in some newbies. Whether they survive is another question.”

Tyra Banks will co-host ‘DWTS’ with Alfonso Ribeiro in season 31

In July 2022, Dancing with the Stars announced Alfonso Riberio will co-host the competition series with Banks beginning in season 31. Bergeron commented on Ribeiro’s casting and the show’s move to Disney+ on Instagram.

I can’t wait to take the leap to #DisneyPlus with #DWTS! The new season is streaming LIVE on September 19, only on @DisneyPlus ✨ @officialdwts pic.twitter.com/JFLZJBouia — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) August 11, 2022

“Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions,” he captioned a photo of himself with Riberio. “Here’s the other one. Congratulations, buddy!” Green was the original showrunner of DWTS. He ran the show through season 18 before leaving to produce Utopia for Fox. Green replaces Andrew Llinares, who departed after season 30.

Ribeiro replied, “I just hope I can make you proud.” Many DWTS cast members, including Burke, showed love in the comments.

Watch season 31 of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ beginning on Sept. 19.

