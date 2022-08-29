Chevy Chase May Be the Most Disliked Actor In Hollywood

Consistency is hard to come by in Hollywood. This is why Chevy Chase‘s ability to seemingly be disliked by everyone is so impressive. From Saturday Night Live to Community, Chase’s score on the popularity meter places him slightly above John Wilke’s Booth in 1865.

As you can imagine, this reputation did not materialize out of thin air. Plenty of legendary stories give us insight into why Chase is among the most disliked in Hollywood.

Chevy Chase’s short, legendary stint on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chase became the standout performer on the premier season of SNL in 1975. America fell in love with his unique brand of physical comedy and deadpan comedic style. But his colleagues didn’t share that sentiment. In fact, over the nearly 50-year history of the late-night sketch show, Chase seems to always be at odds with one former or current cast member.

According to Live From New York by Tom Shales and James Miller, a consensus exists among current and former castmates regarding Chase. There are many accounts of Chase antagonizing basically everyone, especially if he saw them as a threat.

The book contains quotes from people who have no love lost for Chase. A single word from former cast member Terry Sweeney sums it up when he refers to Chase as a “monster.”

Name-calling and fist fights

The funnyman’s abrasive personality and outspoken nature led to many conflicts throughout his career. You don’t have to look too far to find his verbal battles with SNL creator Lorne Michaels, Community creator Dan Harmon, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who have spoken about their conflicts with Chase. In each instance, Chase viciously attacked each person’s work and insulted their intelligence.

In addition to verbal wars, Chase’s difficult personality led to at least one physical altercation with SNL co-star Bill Murray. On The Howard Stern Show, Chase explained his side of the 1978 backstage battle with Murray. His recollection aligns with most other accounts of the backstage battle between the two.

Chase left the show on bad terms after the initial season. But he returned to host an episode for the first time in the show’s third season. He believes the atmosphere was turned against him by his former colleagues, especially John Belushi. The powder keg finally exploded when he and Murray got physical. In a humorous twist, Belushi was the only one who was struck during the scuffle.

Chevy Chase: grouchy art imitating grouchy life

After a long period of relative inaction, Chase returned to prominence in 2009 for his portrayal of senior-citizen college student Pierce Hawthorne in the sitcom Community. The many similarities between Chase and Pierce suggest the character was written especially for the grouchy comedic legend. Pierce is out of touch, reluctant to change, and often difficult — all descriptions of Chase’s reputation.

In true form, discord followed success when Chase walked off the set of the popular sitcom in 2012. Over the years, much has been said about the reasons for his departure. In this 2013 interview with The Opie and Anthony Show, Community star Joel McHale said Chase didn’t want to be on the show and wasn’t happy.

Chase is often described as mean, spiteful, and difficult. The 78-year-old has time to change his reputation, but if the past is any indication, the universal dislike of Chase will endure.

