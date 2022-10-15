Chevy Chase Tragic Connection to Death – John Belushi and Doug Kenney Died 2 Years Apart, Both at Age 33

Comedian Chevy Chase endured the deaths of two of his closest friends within a span of two years, both at age 33. Chase and John Belushi became good friends when they worked together on Saturday Night Live. He was also close with National Lampoon creator Doug Kenney, who died in 1980.

Both Kenney and Belushi had drug problems, and both died tragically at a young age. Chase recently recalled how he learned of Belushi’s death, in front of a firing squad of reporters.

Chevy Chase recalls how he found out John Belushi died

Belushi died from a drug overdose in 1982. While talking to Bill Maher on his Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Maher wondered what would have happened to Chase if he went down the same dangerous path as Belushi.

Although decades have passed, Chase continues to ruminate about Belushi’s death, recalling how he was hounded by the press the day Belushi died. Maher referred to the press who showed up as “media jackals.” Chase loved the reference. “Media jackals, well put,” Chase said.

Chase then said the media got to him before he even knew his friend had died. “‘How do you feel about the death of John?’ I didn’t know yet, that John Belushi died. It just shocked me,” he recalled. “There I was stuck with these people.”

He joked, parroting press questions, “‘Can we come in Mr. Chase, and take your clothes off?’ I don’t know what. What a horrible thing,” he recalled.

John Belushi wasn’t the only friend Chevy Chase tragically lost

Belushi’s death hit Chase hard. But he wasn’t the only close friend he had who died young. “And when John Candy died. John Candy was not a drug abuser. Those were two of my best friends who died that I really felt awful about,” Chase told Maher. Kenney’s shocking death was another friend Chase lost who was too young.

Kenney was spending time in Hawaii, away from Hollywood. He had just re-connected with Chase, who had coaxed him to return, which is when he went missing. Police found Kenney dead at the bottom of a cliff. His death was classified as accidental and he had slipped and fallen to his death.

Belushi and Kenney also knew each other. Kenney was behind National Lampoon’s Animal House and Belushi starred as the ever-messy, ready-to-party John “Bluto” Blutarsky.

Netflix’s film A Futile and Stupid Gesture recounted Kenney’s life and death, including his friendship with Chase. Chase’s former Community co-star Joel McHale played Chase in the movie and McHale said Chase talked about his friendship with Kenney. “We talked about Doug [Kenney]. In the phone call, he was very happy that they’re illuminating Doug’s life because he didn’t get enough credit,” McHale recalled while speaking at the Television Critics Association panel.

Chevy recently mourned the loss of Norm McDonald

More recently Chase shared that he and comedian Norm McDonald, who died at age 61 from cancer, were close friends. In fact, Chase met McDonald when McDonald took over the Weekend Update desk on SNL.

“I’ve just learned that one of my sweetest, and funniest friends has died at only 61 years old, from cancer,” Chase shared on Instagram. “Norm MacDonald and I have been great friends for many years now. Of course, I first met him after he played the newsman on SNL. He was the best of all! Next to myself. I know I’m just kidding now, because I’m all teared up. Just tried calling Dylan, his son, in LA, ‘Mailbox is full.’ Of course. Poor Dylan! What it must be like to lose such a great dad. And at such a young age, 16 years younger than me. Norm was just born when I was flunking mathematics! We made a few TV shows together, which were very very funny if I do say so my darn self. Look ‘em up.”